‘Agents of SHIELD’ Gets an Awesome Comic-Inspired Motion Poster

The sixth season of Agents of SHIELD is less than a month away from premiering, and the show’s social media account is clearly having fun promoting the upcoming season. Recently, the account tweeted a comic-inspired motion poster that is having fans feeling both nostalgic and excited for what’s to come.

“Embracing our comic roots with some @iamsteranko inspiration,” they wrote.

Jim Steranko is comic book writer/artist who is best known for the 1960s feature “Nick Fury, Agent of SHIELD” in Marvel Comics’ Strange Tales and in the subsequent series. Considering his connection to everyone’s favorite underground organization, it’s no surprise his work was the inspiration for the tweet.

Many fans were quick to comment on the post, clearly loving the nod.

“I actually have one of his covers… Nice to see it back!,” @CaptScouse wrote.

“No matter what you’re trying to do to my mind and eyes, I’m still saying – #CoulsonLives!,” @Ronda_w4 added.

“Badass! Love a Philinda cover,” @JenPhillips721 wrote. She also included a reply with the original cover that provided the inspiration.

I’m going to have to read this now. pic.twitter.com/sN1QzhvdJX — Jennifer | #CoulsonLives (@JenPhillips721) April 18, 2019

The upcoming season has Marvel fans excited, especially since Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson) will be playing a sinister new character. Gregg has also teased that the upcoming season will be “big and loud and badass.” Elizabeth Henstridge (Jemma Simmons) also told TV Line recently that “this season is a departure from other stuff we’ve done.” No matter what happens, it sounds like fans have a lot to look forward to!

If you’re a big fan of the Marvel series, you also have a chance to visit the set. All you need to do is donate to a good cause. You can learn more about the contest here.

Agents of SHIELD‘s sixth season premieres on ABC on May 10th.

