Agents of SHIELD: Could New Poster Tease a Potential Captain America Cameo?

At long last, we now know when the final season of Agents of SHIELD will hit the airwaves. Production on the Marvel Television show has been complete for months and now, ABC has decided to slot the batch of episodes in the network’s schedule beginning May 27th. Not just that, but the network also unveiled the first teaser poster for the show’s seven outing, featuring an old school version of the SHIELD logo. Oddly enough, the shield within the crest is the only thing “colorful” about the poster per se, which has us begging to ask the question: could Captain Americabe making an appearance in the show’s last season?

Throughout the course of the show, the SHIELD logo has been quite contemporary, with straight and rigid edges throughout. This logo, however, is a much more fluid look, more comparable to the logo oftentimes used in some of the earliest Nick Fury and SHIELD comics. As you know by now, the SHIELD team is split up across time as they’re hunted down by alien assassins. Maybe that means they need to call in the big guns for help. After all, an Agent Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg) and Cap reunion would close of the former’s story arc nice and tight.

Currently, some of those agents are residing in the early 1920s, well before Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) actually became Captain America. In fact, that current timeline predates SHIELD entirely. As seen in Agent Carter, the Strategic Scientific Reserve preceded SHIELD, so 1921 is at least 20 to 25 years before SHIELD was formed within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Luckily for fans of the show, we know they can harness the power of time travel and would be able to move forward in time a substantial amount — you know, like perhaps to the earliest days of SHIELD to get some backup for their time-traveling predators.

With the red, white, and blue shield highlighted in the poster itself, it’s easy to think the show is at least pay homage to Steve Rogers. Maybe that means an actual cameo by Evans in his Captain America role or, at the very least, some reused footage from the MCU proper. Perhaps that means the season could also serve as a surrogate Agent Carter Season Three, featuring the SHIELD agents throughout time helping Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell) turn the SSR into SHIELD.

I suppose we’ll find out those answers in a matter of weeks.

Agents of SHIELD returns for its seventh and final season Wednesday, May 27th at 10/9 p.m. Central.

What surprises do you feel are in store for the final season of Agents of SHIELD? Think it over and let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting me up on Twitter at @AdamBarnhardt to talk all things SHIELD!