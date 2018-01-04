‘Agents of SHIELD’s Clark Gregg Teases Quake’s Fight to the Death

After teasing the devastating power of Daisy Johnson all season, the Inhuman known in the future as the Destroyer of Worlds will have to put her might to the test as she fights to the death.

In this week’s episode of Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD called “Fun & Games,” Quake (Chloe Bennet) will be forced to battle the dangerous Kree enforcer known as Sinara. The episode is the first in the series to be directed by star Clark Gregg, who recently spoke with TVLine about the matchup.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Florence Faivre [who plays Sinara] had done some acting but had not done anything like this — and yet it was very clear in the episodes I saw that there was something really powerful and enigmatic about this character,” said Gregg. “There’s just something about her and her eyes. “

“She’s terrifying and willing to kill at the drop of the hat, so there’s no way that you should be sympathizing with her or Kasius. But one of the surprises for me, as I directed and then started to edit the episodes, was how much you are weirdly involved with their story.”

Even though he’s had fun tackling the villains, Gregg said the other part of the challenge is building up the potential threat that Daisy presents to the world.

“You have to keep Sinara very formidable, because Quake… well, Quake is Quake,” Gregg said. “She can tear a building apart and, we’re starting to believe, can possibly destroy the world. To make them formidable adversaries to each other, to keep the fight exciting, to feel like it’s a fight Daisy could lose, was a big deal. And both [Chloe and Florence] really showed up. We’re talking 18 hours of just intense, physical stuff. They brought their A-game.”

In the series, the team finds themselves in space wondering how they get back home. They soon realize that there is no home to go back to — they didn’t exactly travel to outer space, they traveled to the future. And sometime in the past, Quake is responsible for destroying Earth.

We’ll see how the team deals with the revelation and Fitz’s arrival when Agents of SHIELD returns to ABC this Friday.