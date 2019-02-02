‘Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD’ Showrunner Teases SPOILER May Not Be Dead

Last week’s Agents of SHIELD finale left fans shell-shocked with not only one, but two deaths of the show’s beloved characters. Not only that, but a third death was presumed to have happened off-camera.

According to SHIELD executive producer Jed Whedon, however, one of those deaths could be making a return when the show rolls around for its sixth season next summer.

WARNING: Spoilers up ahead for the season five finale of Agents of SHIELD. If you haven’t caught the finale yet, proceed with caution.

The fifth season finale of Agents of SHIELD saw the deaths of the season’s big bad in Graviton (Adrian Pasdar) in addition to fan-favorite Leopold Fitz (Iain de Caestecker) being crushed to death.

The episode wrapped up by showing Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg) spending the rest of his remaining days on a Tahitian beach while his body slowly shut down from the Kree blood in his system.

While little has been revealed about both Fitz and Coulson, Graviton could very well make a reappearance should the conditions be right.

“This is Marvel, and even more, it’s Agents of SHIELD,” Whedon told EW while discussing Pasdar’s potential return. “I know we seem him floating in space, but he’s Graviton, so you never know.”

And as EW pointed out, we know that Graviton comes with a handy dandy power that lets him construct some sort of force field around him, so it’s very possible he’s protecting himself as his body floats among the cosmos.

When EW’s Natalie Abrams told Whedon how much she liked Talbot/Graviton’s villainous turn towards the end of season five, that’s when Whedon finally revealed Pasdar might not be done with the show just quite yet.

“So if the rest of the fans feel the way you do, then chances are he might not be super dead,” Whedon added.

What did you think of this year’s season finale on Agents of SHIELD? Did Fitz’ goodbye leave you heartbroken? Do you think Graviton’s coming back? They surely aren’t killing Phil, are they? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

Agents of SHIELD returns for a thirteen-episode sixth season next summer.