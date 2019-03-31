Did ‘Agents of SHIELD’ Just Debunk an ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Time Jump Theory?

On Saturday during a panel at WonderCon, Marvel Television announced the return date for Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD. Marvel also confirmed that the sixth season of Agents of SHIELD will take place one year after the events of the show’s fifth season. Marvel also stated the new season will take place after the events of Avengers: Endgame. Fans following the series will remember that season five’s final episodes took place at the same time as the events of Avengers: Infinity War. Setting the sixth season of Agents of SHIELD one year later may then debunk a certain rumor about when Avengers: Endgame takes place.

The Endgame trailer makes clear that some time passes between the snap at the end of Infinity War and when the Avengers decide to reassemble. There are support groups for those who lost someone in Thanos’ snap. The survivors built memorials. People are trying to move on.

How much time passes between Infinity War and its sequel is unclear. Fans at first thought a few months, but then certain industry insiders started reporting that it wasn’t months but years, as many as five.

That seems impossible with this new information about Agents of SHIELD. The end of Agents of SHIELD‘s fifth season took place at the same time as Avengers: Infinity War. Agents of SHIELD‘s sixth season take place after the events of Avengers: Endgame. One year passes between the fifth and sixth seasons of Agents of SHIELD. That means that Avengers: Endgame must take place sometime during the intervening year. The time jump would be a matter of months instead of years after all.

The five-year time-jump theory appears false, but there are a couple of workarounds. Another theory suggests Endgame will deal with time travel. If that is the case, then it is possible that Endgame begins five years after Infinity War, but ends years earlier, before the sixth season of Agents of SHIELD.

Another theory is that this information isn’t accurate. It could be that Marvel Television is misleading fans to avoid spoiling Avengers: Endgame. There may also have been some kind of miscommunication between Marvel Studios and Marvel Television. Or the information at the panel may have been misspoken. After all, while tending to minute continuity details is fun for Marvel fans, the people who create these stories have bigger things on their plates.

Avengers: Endgame opens in theaters on April 26th. Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD returns to ABC on May 10th.

