Agents of SHIELD’s Elizabeth Henstridge Compares 2020 to Tragic Show Moments

✖

One of the only good things about 2020 was the final season of Agents of SHIELD, and we are grateful to Elizabeth Henstridge (Jemma Simmons) for keeping the fandom alive. Henstridge has been doing a YouTube show, Live with Lil, in which she goes through the series from the beginning with special guests that range from the show's crew to Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson). In honor of 2020 finally coming to an end, Henstridge decided to use some of Jemma's roughest experiences throughout her time with SHIELD. She showcased the tough year by starting with a funny photo of herself and then moved on to images from "4,722 Hours," which chronicles Jemma's time stranded on an alien planet, and a behind-the-scenes photo in her make-up from when Jemma woke up from being dead in the framework.

"2020. 🤔. Tbc…," Henstridge wrote in the first post. "It was this and... and this…," she added in the follow-up images. "....but we freaking did it 💥," she wrote in the final photo. "Grateful for so so many things this year: the challenges and the relationships that have bloomed. The harrowing hardships and the growth in it all. Here's to us being capable of things we never dreamed of and the good things rising to the top no matter what. Sending love to everyone who has been, and is, in pain, as we enter this new go around the sun. Here’s to YOU. Here’s to US. Hello New Year. Bring. It. On." You can view all the posts below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elizabeth Henstridge (@lil_henstridge)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elizabeth Henstridge (@lil_henstridge)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elizabeth Henstridge (@lil_henstridge)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elizabeth Henstridge (@lil_henstridge)

Recently, ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with Henstridge about the live show and she revealed that her dream guest for the show would be Samuel L. Jackson.

"I absolutely love doing them," Henstridge shared about the lives streams. "It came out just so organic. Usually, our cast would watch the season premiere together and then the finale all together. We'd go to Mo [Tancharoen] and Jed's [Whedon] house and we'd watch it. This year we weren't able to do that and so it just felt like the right choice to watch it on Zoom in public. And it just allowed for so many great conversations and reminiscing. It's just such a special thing for all of us. And then when it was over I kind of just didn't want it to be over and it did feel like there's just so many more people that I think deserve time on the mic and a platform and for us to see them and hear from them."

You can watch today's Live with Lil here. All seven seasons of Agents of SHIELD are streaming on Netflix.