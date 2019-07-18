Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD Officially Ending After Season 7

All good things must come to an end, and that includes Marvel and ABC’s wonderfully wacky and ever-changing comic book series, Agents of SHIELD. The show is preparing to end its sixth season on ABC, having already been renewed for a seventh season in 2020. Sadly, Season 7 will be its last.

Deadline broke the news on Thursday ahead of the Agents of SHIELD panel and presentation at San Diego Comic-Con. Marvel TV boss Jeph Loeb confirmed the decision to bring the series to an end.

“When you know that’s what you’re doing, you can take greater risks, of life and death,” Loeb said. “Those kinds of decisions suddenly now are real on the table because you’re not playing how do we undo this when we get to the next season. You’re playing that this is going to be the end of the story.”

In addition to Loeb’s confirmation with Deadline, the Agents of SHIELD Twitter account broke the news to the loyal fans around the world who have stuck with the series from the beginning.

“Next summer’s Season 7 will be the last for Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD,” reads the tweet. “Thanks to our fans for allowing us to be the longest-running Marvel TV series to-date.”

During his interview with Deadline, Loeb talked a little bit about Season 7, touting is a celebration rather than a sad goodbye.

Well, the bitter side is nobody ever wants anything to end, but it’s going to be amazing, and here’s the best news: Season 6 isn’t over, and you’ve seen none of Season 7. That’s the celebration, there’s still more. It’s not as though we’re going to walk off the stage and say goodbye, you’re never going to see another one of these new stories again. You have to see how this ends, you have to.

New episodes of Agents of SHIELD air on Friday nights on ABC. There are still four episodes remaining before Season 6 concludes.