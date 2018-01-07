‘Agents of SHIELD’: Clark Gregg Teases Episode 100

Fans should expect big things from the upcoming 100th episode of Agents of SHIELD.

Star Clark Gregg teased that the episode won’t disappoint fans with high expectations.

“Fans who hope that a 100th episode will contain something that will be a cataclysmic event or a gigantically resonate event for their feels after 100 episodes will not be disappointed,” Gregg tells Entertainment Weekly.

Gregg’s episode 100 tease follows Marvel Television’s Jeph Loeb promise of big things.

“Look, this is not going to come as a surprise to anyone that’s ever seen a 100th episode, that there will be a significant event,” Loeb told ComicBook.com. “That’s all I can tell you. They gotta get home from space!”

The Agents of SHIELD cast has already filmed the show’s 100th episode. The team celebrated with an appropriately themed cake.

The SHIELD team is currently in a future timeline where the Earth has been destroyed. With Avengers: Infinity War coming later this year, some wonder if the 100th episode could tie in. Agents of SHIELD has tied into Marvel movies before, including Avengers: Age of Ultron.

As far as the Avengers know, Phil Coulson is dead. Gregg has considered whether they may ever learn the truth about their friend.

“It is an ever-present theme,” Gregg says. “It’s really touching to me how much the fans stay obsessed with the idea of when the Avengers are going to learn Coulson’s alive. It’s something that…I don’t know, I find that so touching! I think the Avengers have moved on, they’re busy.

“But also I think it’s a great credit to the show and the characters and the actors who brought these characters to life and to our production team, to Mark Kolpack’s visual effects and to the great writing of our writers, Jed [Whedon], Mo [Tancharoen] and Jeff [Bell], because I think there’s a growing number of people who kind of feel like this feels like a part of that bigger world and they want to see the various worlds – whether it’s the incredible Netflix world of New York, they just want at some point feel that this is one big story, which I still believe it is. And you know, when the time is right, who knows?”

Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD airs Fridays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.