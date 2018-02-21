‘Agents of SHIELD’ Episode 100 Will Reveal Ghost Rider’s Deal With Coulson

The synopsis for the 100th episode of Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD has been revealed and it promises to answer one of fans’ burning questions from last season.

The 100th episode of Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD is titled “The Real Deal.” The deal in question is the deal that Phil Coulson made with Ghost Rider in order to possess the being’s supernatural powers long enough to defeat the rogue life model decoy called AIDA. Fans got a hint of what that deal cost Coulson – potentially his life – in the midseason finale episode of Agents of SHIELD. Now all will be brought to light in episode 100.

Here’s the synopsis for “The Real Deal:

In the milestone 100th episode, Coulson finally reveals the mysterious deal he made with Ghost Rider, which will impact everyone on the S.H.I.E.L.D. team.

Gregg previously teased that Agents of SHIELD‘s 100th episode would live up to the hype and expectations of fans.

“Fans who hope that a 100th episode will contain something that will be a cataclysmic event or a gigantically resonate event for their feels after 100 episodes will not be disappointed,” Gregg said. Revealing the nature of Coulson’s deal with Ghost Rider is certainly a step in the right direction.

Executive producer Jeph Loeb teased to ComicBook.com that SHIELD’s centennial episode would be an event of some significance.

“Look, this is not going to come as a surprise to anyone that’s ever seen a 100th episode, that there will be a significant event,” Loeb told ComicBook.com. “That’s all I can tell you. They gotta get home from space!”

The SHIELD team did return from space, and from the future, in the midseason finale. They’ll have to deal with the fallout of everything that went down before they left their own time in the return episode “All the Comforts of Home.”

Some fans are still wondering if the Avengers will ever learnt that their old friend Phil is still alive. Gregg told ComicBook.com previously that the very theory is touching.

“It is an ever-present theme,” Gregg says. “It’s really touching to me how much the fans stay obsessed with the idea of when the Avengers are going to learn Coulson’s alive. It’s something that…I don’t know, I find that so touching! I think the Avengers have moved on, they’re busy.

“But also I think it’s a great credit to the show and the characters and the actors who brought these characters to life and to our production team, to Mark Kolpack’s visual effects and to the great writing of our writers, Jed [Whedon], Mo [Tancharoen] and Jeff [Bell], because I think there’s a growing number of people who kind of feel like this feels like a part of that bigger world and they want to see the various worlds – whether it’s the incredible Netflix world of New York, they just want at some point feel that this is one big story, which I still believe it is. And you know, when the time is right, who knows?”

Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD returns to ABC on March 2nd.