Agents of SHIELD Fans Are Upset Over Claim That There Was No MCU Content in 2020
After a few months of believing WandaVision would premiere on Disney+ sometime in 2020, the streaming service officially announced today that the show will drop in January instead. This has sparked a lot of chatter online with many people pointing out that 2020 marks the first year without new Marvel Cinematic Universe content since 2009. However, it appears some people are forgetting about a little show called Agents of SHIELD. The series aired its seventh and final season this summer and it ended up being one of the show's best. Of course, there has been a lot of discourse over the years about whether or not the show is MCU canon. Whether or not you agree, fans of the ABC series firmly believe the show is canon, especially considering all of the movie tie-ins that occurred throughout most of the series' run.
Discussing Film took to Twitter to report on the WandaVision news earlier today and wrote, "2020 is officially the first year without any MCU movies or TV shows since 2009." While some would agree with this statement, many Agents of SHIELD fans have hopped in the comments and quoted the tweet, disputing the claim. Take a look at some of the replies below and then tell us in the comments if you agree!
Ready to Fight
This Agents of SHIELD erasure WILL NOT STAND. https://t.co/NMzuAmTqRP— Ani Bundel (@anibundel) November 12, 2020
Yes, Yes There Was
wasnt there a whole ass season finale of AOS😭 https://t.co/K8yCwOjOOo— Gwen Russel❄is getting attack❄Tom and Corpse's toy (@thiscigd) November 12, 2020
BRB Dancing
can't hear this tweet over agent's of shield theme song playing https://t.co/IeU1hPQ4BU— nick | mandalorian spoilers (@alyafitzsimmns) November 12, 2020
This Is Your Chance to Catch Up
mcu stans complaining about no MCU content in 2020 um agents of shield is right there— andrew (@fluffyfitz) November 12, 2020
Coulson Lives
https://t.co/85MZrbMqjw pic.twitter.com/Ry4lF6MnPe— Brian/Coulson Lives Cosplay 😎 (@coulsonandkids) November 12, 2020
Finding the Humor
it's really funny that people keep saying that 2020 has been a year of no MCU tv/movies when Agents of SHIELD aired an entire season from May to August— David Sims (@davidlsims) November 12, 2020
Tensions Are High
I CAN'T DEAL WITH ALL THIS IGNORANCE https://t.co/nyY6TeLX4h pic.twitter.com/ayJPOXwAtX— Marie 🧬🌼🌌 | lil replied to me (@msalyasimmonsfz) November 12, 2020
*Shocked Face*
excuse me? https://t.co/K6chZXuLQk pic.twitter.com/dvAuzERIsf— allie gemmill (@_matineeidle) November 12, 2020
Feelings Are Hurt
aos "i am a joke to you" https://t.co/jYmTiXSIuv— Sam Wilson ♿️🏳️🌈🏳️⚧️ (@MouetteRoquefor) November 12, 2020
Don't Sleep on AoS
What the heck! Agents Of Shield released this year or have you forgotten. Whatever you think Agents Of Shield is and always will be a part of the MCU... especially now the multiverse is in play. I hate it when people keep brushing past this amazing show. #AgentsofSHIELD #Marvel https://t.co/aKEjulzLVN— Jon (@jrlpet92) November 12, 2020
2020 Gave Us This
Can't hear you over the sound of their happily ever after. 💕😌💞 https://t.co/ddh7E90GJN pic.twitter.com/NX3co2GS9U— 🌨 Kenzie (@Kenzleidoscope) November 12, 2020
In Conclusion
Agents of SHIELD was really the only marvel content we got this year. So in conclusion Daisy Johnson saves 2020. I know that’s right omg— nick ⍟ (@sashasquake) November 12, 2020