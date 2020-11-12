Agents of SHIELD Fans Are Upset Over Claim That There Was No MCU Content in 2020

After a few months of believing WandaVision would premiere on Disney+ sometime in 2020, the streaming service officially announced today that the show will drop in January instead. This has sparked a lot of chatter online with many people pointing out that 2020 marks the first year without new Marvel Cinematic Universe content since 2009. However, it appears some people are forgetting about a little show called Agents of SHIELD. The series aired its seventh and final season this summer and it ended up being one of the show's best. Of course, there has been a lot of discourse over the years about whether or not the show is MCU canon. Whether or not you agree, fans of the ABC series firmly believe the show is canon, especially considering all of the movie tie-ins that occurred throughout most of the series' run.

Discussing Film took to Twitter to report on the WandaVision news earlier today and wrote, "2020 is officially the first year without any MCU movies or TV shows since 2009." While some would agree with this statement, many Agents of SHIELD fans have hopped in the comments and quoted the tweet, disputing the claim. Take a look at some of the replies below and then tell us in the comments if you agree!