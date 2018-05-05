‘Agents of SHIELD’: The Force of Gravity Preview Released

Marvel Television and ABC have released a preview for next week’s episode of Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD, titled “The Forces of Gravity.”

“The Forces of Gravity” is the penultimate episode of Agents of SHIELD‘s fifth and possibly final season. The episode’s synopsis reads, “Daisy’s future as the destroyer of worlds could take a critical change.”

As Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD draws closer to the end of its fifth season, it is unclear if the series will see a sixth. The finale episode is titled “The End,” which seems to suggest a certain finality, though rumors recently suggested that ABC had decided to renew the series after all.

ABC Television head Channing Dungey said publicly at the TCA press tour that she was cautiously optimistic about Agents of SHIELD‘s future.

“The creative this season, I honestly think, has been the strongest its ever been,” Dungey said. “We’ve been really excited about what the producers have been talking about for the second half of the season. I’m really looking forward to hearing them come in and talk about what their ideas would be for season 6, so we can make a better determination about whether we’re going to order another season or not.”

For their part, the showrunners have said that the finale is written in a way that it can serve as either a season or a series finale.

“We’ll never end something without the potential for more story,” Maurissa Tancharoen said at the Agents of SHIELD 100th episode premiere. “That’s how we’ve ended every season because, whenever we’ve come to the end of all the seasons past, we go into that mostly not knowing until the very last minute, so we’re basically doing the same thing to close out Season 5. It can fit well as a possible series finale, and it can fit well as just another season’s end.”

Meanwhile, if this is the end for Coulson and crew, star Clark Gregg seems satisfied with the way the story has gone.

“I have questions about the future of the show and for Coulson,” said Gregg. “It’s been a really … there’s been some very dark developments, and from the minute Joss [Whedon] pitched me the show five years ago, it was clear that he wouldn’t be brought back to life without repercussions, and some of those are finally coming due. So, it’s a fun story arc to tell and it’s been a very moving ending of the season, and we’ll see what happens from here.”

Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD airs Fridays at 9 pm ET on ABC.