‘Agents of SHIELD’ Star Fighting To Play Deathlok for Marvel Studios

Hot on the heels of rumors that Deathlok was a character on the radar for Marvel Studios, Agents of SHIELD actor J. August Richards will continue fighting to play the character on other mediums, despite not being a series regular since the beginning days of the ABC show. In a passionate tweet posted earlier this afternoon, Richards says he’ll “fight” to play the character on the silver screen.

“I know there’s little precedent for the actor from TV to reprise the role on screen but I’m going to fight to keep playing him!” Richards tweeted. “I invested everything I had into the character and I am still emotionally connected to him. I really want to play the part!”

Richards then included a hashtag (#RichardsforDeathlok) apparently, in hopes that fans of Agents of SHIELD would latch on and start a campaign to get the character in the movies that make up the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“Little precedent” is a bit of an understatement on Richards’ part as very few characters have appeared in both movies and television shows such as Agents of SHIELD. In fact, the ABC show is the lone property that’s ever featured characters from the MCU. Based around Agent Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg), both Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders) and Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) had brief cameos in the show’s earliest days.

The show has yet to spawn a character that has gone on to appear in an MCU film. The closest thing resembling the television to movie movement — since Coulson was first killed off in The Avengers — was the appearance of a helicarrier Coulson had been secretly building on SHIELD. It ended up appearing in Avengers: Age of Ultron, though Coulson was never referenced by name in the scene.

The sixth season of Agents of SHIELD premieres on ABC May 10th.

Where do you think Agents of SHIELD will go in its sixth season? Do you think Deathlok could make the leap to the silver screen?

