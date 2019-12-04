Agents of SHIELD Star Ming-Na Wen Reminds Fans Melinda May Has Black Widow on Speed Dial

Before she became one of the founding members of the Avengers, Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) was an agent in the MCU’s version of SHIELD. Shortly after the trailer for the solo Black Widow film dropped Tuesday morning, fans were hoping to maybe…just maybe…see some kind of a to connection to ABC’s Agents of SHIELD. Sadly, no apparent SHIELD connection was available in the first look at the film. That’s not stopping SHIELD alum Ming-Na Wen from reminding fans her character — Agent Melinda “The Cavalry” May has Johansson’s Black Widow on speed dial.

“Tidbit: Agent May does have Nat on speed dial in one ep of @AgentsofSHIELD,” the actor tweeted Tuesday Evening. “So their paths have definitely crossed.”

Tidbit: Agent May does have Nat on speed dial in one ep of @AgentsofSHIELD. So their paths have definitely crossed. https://t.co/tjXsbCOfqo — Ming-Na Wen (@MingNa) December 4, 2019

The episode in question “Face My Enemy,” the fourth episode in the second season of the hit ABC show. In the episode, fans get a quick glimpse of May’s cell phone, where she has both Romanoff and Ant-Man and the Wasp standout Jimmy Woo (Randall Park) listed as contacts.

Not too much has been revealed about the final season of Agents of SHIELD. Series star Chloe Bennet previously teased the show’s bonkers time-traveling component. “I can say we are back in time, so we have to get… the whole goal is to get back to where we were,” the actor explained in a recent interview.

“So that means traveling through a bunch of different time periods and who knows who we see on the way back, if we even get back. It’s actually one of the most… season 4 and season 7 are definitely my favorite seasons of SHIELD,” she added. “For the long-term fans, it’s a really big pay-up and it’s really, really fun. When you’ve done six seasons and that many hours of TV, it’s pretty hard on the writers to think what else do we do, and they killed it. Season seven is a really, really fun one.”

Black Widow hits theaters May 1, 2020 while the seventh and final season of Agents of SHIELD will debut on ABC next summer.

