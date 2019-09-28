Agents of SHIELD Star Ming-Na Wen Pays Tribute to her Stunt Double

The seventh and final season of Agents of SHIELD is premiering next year, but the series has already wrapped production. Since the show ended for the cast, many of them have been paying tribute to each other and the various crew members on social media. The latest Instagram post from Ming-Na Wen, who plays Agent Melinda May on the show, is a heartwarming message of thanks to her stunt double, Ming Qiu. Wen explained that working close with Qiu, who she describes as a “dear friend,” has given her a greater appreciation for everyone in the Action Unit.

“FLASHBACK FRIDAY: This photo was taken on the last day of shooting @agentsofshield at Culver Studios. I had these tshirts made as one of my wrap gifts for this incredible woman and dear friend, my extraordinarily stunt double, Ming Qiu! Yes, she’s also named MING!! When someone yells for Ming on set, it can get confusing. Hence, Ming 1 and Ming 2!,” Wen shared.

“For all 7 seasons of @agentsofshield, she’s been my mentor, trainer, protector and cheerleader. She has the biggest heart and the kindest soul. A loving mom and wife, who just happens to be a Wushu master. I am so lucky to have had Ming 2 for my stunt double all these years. She is always there to make sure I do my best work. Let me tell ya, she is NOT easy to please. Whenever I ask her how I did after a fight scene, she will say, ‘It’s ok,’ if I didn’t excel to her standards. So I will do the fight scene until I get a smile and a thumbs up from her! This means she approves. I FEEL SO HAPPY when she gives me the thumbs up!!,” she added.

“Agent May looks EXTRA badass because this woman warrior helped me to shape her into ‘The Cavalry.’ I love my beautiful, amazing Ming Qui!! My sister and friend for life! Also, big thanks to Aaron Michaels for helping me to design these tees. PS I also have to say thanks to all my other stuntwomen who worked whenever Ming Qiu wasn’t avail or when a special skill like driving or doing flips were required in a scene. I have gained so much knowledge, respect and admiration for everyone in our Action Unit. Stunt people, cameramen, pyrotechnics, etc. It does take a village of super talented individuals to bring all those action scenes to life. We do it all for YOU, our fans.”

In addition to Agents of SHIELD, it was recently revealed that Wen will be appearing on Awkwafina’s new Comedy Central show, Nora From Queens. It was also recently announced that Wen was cast in Star Wars: The Mandalorian, the first big show coming to Disney+.

The Mandalorian premieres on Disney+ on November 12th, and Nora From Queens is expected to premiere in January 2020. Agents of SHIELD returns for its final season next summer.