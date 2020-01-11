Agents of SHIELD Star Thinks A Mockingbird Series Should Take Hawkeye’s Place

After reports surfaced Saturday afternoon Marvel Studios has pushed Hawkeye on the back burner for the time being, there’s at least one Marvel alum wanting to hop back in the mix of things. Shortly after the news surfaced, Agents of SHIELD star Adrianne Palicki took to Twitter reminding fans and Marvel alike she was available for a Mockingbird show should they need to fill the spot left by Hawkeye on Disney+.

If you need something to takes its place, I might have an idea. (You have my number, @Marvel.) https://t.co/MqjfMPXozo pic.twitter.com/QqxwVsoWey — Adrianne Palicki (@AdriannePalicki) January 11, 2020

Palicki last appeared as Bobbi Morse/Mockingbird in “Parting Shot,” an episode in Agents of SHIELD’s third season. Shortly after she and Nick Blood — who plays Lance Hunter on the show — left SHIELD, it was announced Marvel Television was developing a spin-off featuring the two called Most Wanted. The network eventually decided to pass on the show after seeing the pilot.

Agents of SHIELD will serve as one of the last live-action productions under the current Marvel Television regime thanks to recent corporate reshuffling. Due out sometime this summer, the seventh (and final) season of the show will be one long nod to long-time fans of the show.

“I can say we are back in time, so we have to get… the whole goal is to get back to where we were,” Agents of SHIELD star Chloe Bennet previously teased.

“So that means traveling through a bunch of different time periods and who knows who we see on the way back, if we even get back. It’s actually one of the most… season 4 and season 7 are definitely my favorite seasons of SHIELD,” she added. “For the long-term fans, it’s a really big pay-up and it’s really, really fun. When you’ve done six seasons and that many hours of TV, it’s pretty hard on the writers to think what else do we do, and they killed it. Season seven is a really, really fun one.”

The seventh and final season of Agents of SHIELD is due out on ABC this summer. The seasons of the show Palicki appears in are all streaming on Netflix.

