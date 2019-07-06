Agents of SHIELD Recap with Spoilers: All Plans Fall Apart in “Collision Course (Part 1)”

As you should know by now, this post contains full spoilers for the most recent episode of Agents of SHIELD! Proceed with caution if you haven’t seen the latest episode. After the tense airborne episode of last week, things hit Earth with a bang.

Nearly right out of the gates, we find out Izel — the intergalactic bounty hunter helping Fitz and Simmons out — is the creator of the shrikes. Though she’s still playing coy with Fitz and Simmons, she’s begun infecting the rest of the people on their spaceship with her shrike supply. On Earth, all shrike-infected people (dozens and dozens) begin converging in a field in Nebraska. There, they begin their crystal expansion which starts forming a massive crystallized structure, not unlike a cellphone tower. As the tower begins to form, Izel’s ship with Fitz and Simmons begins entering the atmosphere.

At SHIELD headquarters, Mack allows Sarge to leave provided he takes out Izel and her shrike threat — he agrees to let Snowflake, Daisy, May, and Deke go on the mission. Even though Mack and Sarge came up with an agreement last week, it’s revealed the latter double-crossed SHIELD and rigged his truck with a nuclear weapon that is set to explode on impact. He sets his truck on auto-pilot headed straight for the expanding shrike tower and using the portal tech we were previously introduced to, Sarge leaves everyone — Snowflake included — behind. The episode ends before we see what happens to the still-moving truck set to autopilot straight on-path with Izel’s shrike tower.

The episode ends with Enoch calling a fellow Chronicom named Isaiah, and the two decide they need to come up with a plan to rebuild their civilization. Elsewhere, Malachi awakens from his fight with Enoch and decides he must take Fitz and Simmons down. It’s revealed they were able to gain access to their pair’s mind through the Framework-like technology we previously saw.

What'd you think of tonight's episode?

Agents of SHIELD airs Friday nights starting at 8/7 p.m. Central on ABC.