‘Agents of SHIELD’ Fans React to Season 6 Renewal

Marvel fans are breathing a sigh of relief today, as Agents of SHIELD has officially been renewed for a sixth season.

Word of the 13 episode order came earlier today, after fans had speculated (and campaigned) quite a bit about SHIELD‘s future. With the season five finale, titled “The End”, expected to air this Friday, there was a bit of uncertainty as to where things would go next.

“We’ll never end something without the potential for more story,” showrunner Maurissa Tancharoen said at the Agents of SHIELD 100th episode premiere. “That’s how we’ve ended every season because, whenever we’ve come to the end of all the seasons past, we go into that mostly not knowing until the very last minute, so we’re basically doing the same thing to close out Season 5. It can fit well as a possible series finale, and it can fit well as just another season’s end.”

Now that SHIELD will officially be back for another round, it’s safe to say that fans of the series are pretty darn excited. Here’s a round-up of some of those reactions.

Season 6 better be a domestic angst free season they all deserve it #AgentsofSHIELD — Madison #RenewAgentsOfSHIELD (@quakesjewel) May 14, 2018

I AM SO EXCITED!! I’M GETTING SO EMOTIONAL BECAUSE MY FAVORITE SHOW IS COMING BACK FOR ANOTHER SEASON!! THANK YOU @ABCNetwork!! YOU DID THE RIGHT THING #AgentsofSHIELD https://t.co/YbSl7OxNNC — Cassie (@cassiebrianna5) May 14, 2018

AoS has been one of the best -if not the best- comic/tv show for years,with limited budget and 22 episodes…imagine what season 6 is gonna be like with the same budget and 13 episodes!! It’s not even officially the final season so… ? #AgentsofSHIELD — AoS RENEWED (@MCU_AoS) May 14, 2018

