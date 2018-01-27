‘Agents Of SHIELD’: “Past Life” Preview Released

ABC and Marvel Television have released a preview of next week’s episode of Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD, titled “Past Life.”

As the episode teases, the agents of SHIELD will finally find a way back home by using Flint’s powers in conjunction with Fitz’ machine and the Kree monolith. However, Daisy is questioning whether she should go home at all since she’s still supposed to destroy the Earth. Leaving her behind could break the cycle that they’ve all been trapped in since Robin and Enoch sent them into the future.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Star Clark Gregg, who plays Phil Coulson, commented recently on if Daisy could actually stay in the future timeline.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if she did,” said Gregg. “How can she not be ambivalent, even though we haven’t really proven anything, there are these rumors that she’s the one responsible for destroying the world. Since she’s already come out of Season Three feeling responsible for causing Lincoln’s death, she’s really had enough for being responsible for hurting anybody, so that sounds like a conflict that may be heading our way.”

Meanwhile, on the Lighthouse the humans are still fighting for freedom from Kasius and the Kree. Mack, Yo-Yo, and Flint are leading the charge but Kasius is prepared as he is gaining information from a seer of his own, much like how SHIELD gained information from Robin.

The official synopsis for “Past Life” reads, “SHIELD has one final chance to return to our timeline, but their actions may have deadly consequences.”

The stakes are rising are SHIELD pushes towards its 100th episode, which Gregg has teased will be a real treat for fans.

“Fans who hope that a 100th episode will contain something that will be a cataclysmic event or a gigantically resonate event for their feels after 100 episodes will not be disappointed,” Gregg said.

Executive producer Jeph Loeb told ComicBook.com something similar.

“Look, this is not going to come as a surprise to anyone that’s ever seen a 100th episode, that there will be a significant event,” Loeb told ComicBook.com. “That’s all I can tell you. They gotta get home from space!”

Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD airs Fridays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.