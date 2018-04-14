‘Agents of SHIELD’: “All Roads Lead…” Preview Released

ABC and Marvel Television have released a preview of next week’s episode of Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD, titled “All Road Lead…”

In the wake of the series’ most recent episode, “The Honeymoon,” the preview shows Glenn Talbot (Adrian Pasdar) being awakened as a Hydra sleeper agent and turning on SHIELD. The preview also shows Ruby (Dove Cameron) finally finding the particle infusion chamber and entering it to try to become Hydra’s new super soldier, the “destroyer of worlds.”

The synopsis for “All Roads Lead…” reads, “The team must find a way to stop Ruby before the prophesized chain reaction that can destroy the Earth is put into motion.”

Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD is drawing closer to the final episode of its fifth season, which may be its final episode ever. The finale episode is titled “The End,” which seems to suggest a certain finality, though rumors recently suggested that ABC had decided to renew the series for a sixth season.

ABC Television head Channing Dungey said publicly at the TCA press tour that she was cautiously optimistic about Agents of SHIELD‘s future.

“The creative this season, I honestly think, has been the strongest its ever been,” Dungey said. “We’ve been really excited about what the producers have been talking about for the second half of the season. I’m really looking forward to hearing them come in and talk about what their ideas would be for season 6, so we can make a better determination about whether we’re going to order another season or not.”

For their part, the showrunners have said that the finale is written in a way that it can serve as either a season or a series finale.

“We’ll never end something without the potential for more story,” Maurissa Tancharoen said at the Agents of SHIELD 100th episode premiere. “That’s how we’ve ended every season because, whenever we’ve come to the end of all the seasons past, we go into that mostly not knowing until the very last minute, so we’re basically doing the same thing to close out Season 5. It can fit well as a possible series finale, and it can fit well as just another season’s end.”

Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD airs Fridays at 9 pm ET on ABC.