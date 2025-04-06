Robert Downey Jr. May Have Revealed His Doctor Doom Look, And Marvel Fans Are Livid

Marvel fans might have gotten a glimpse of Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom look, and some of them aren’t very happy. On Instagram, Grammy-nominated musician Eric Lewis, aka ELEW, shared an image of a Marvel-themed invitation Downey sent out for his 60th birthday party. The invite, which is modeled after classic Marvel Comics covers, features an illustration of Downey in-character as Doom, and he has a curly hairstyle. On X, Nexus Point News pointed out that Downey himself was recently seen boasting this look, sharing a side by side comparison. While other renderings of Doom on the invitation have a more comics-accurate appearance, the one front and center also seems to be wearing a variation of an Iron Man mask.

Fan reactions to this possibly being Doom’s look in the MCU are mixed. In the replies on the tweet, people have expressed concern over it, with one even going so far as to call it “the worst [live-action] depiction of Doom.” Others were more measured in their responses, saying it is unlikely Downey would spoil such a critical aspect of Avengers: Doomsday in a birthday party invitation. Check out the social media posts in the space below:

Robert Downey Jr.'s Doom-themed birthday invitation featured him sporting a new curly hairstyle, a look he was also seen wearing two days ago.



Could this be an early glimpse at his portrayal of Victor Von Doom in ‘AVENGERS: DOOMSDAYʼ? pic.twitter.com/MltjPLCkoE — Nexus Point News (@NexusPointNews) April 6, 2025

As Downey gears up for his surprising MCU return as the villain Doom, he’s been very involved behind the scenes. Doomsday directors Joe and Anthony Russo revealed Downey is developing his own backstory for the character, closely collaborating with the filmmakers. The Russos have also stated that nobody other than Downey could bring this version of Doom to life.

Downey’s birthday celebration comes hot on the heels of Marvel unveiling part of the massive Avengers: Doomsday cast. To mark the start of production, the studio held a special livestream event confirming 27 actors (including Downey) who will appear in the film. More casting announcements are being planned for a later date.

Considering the close proximity between the Doomsday cast reveal and Downey’s birthday party, it’s easy to understand why fans have connected those dots and are theorizing this could be Doom’s look in the film. While Doom could very well have curly hair in the MCU, it’s important to not read too much into this right now. Hairstyling is a massive aspect of any film production; just because Downey is sporting a curly hairdo in real life doesn’t mean that’s how Doom will look when the actor is on set. Marvel is also renowned for its levels of secrecy, meaning Doom’s official Doomsday look probably won’t be shared until the studio is ready to reveal it. That may not come until it’s time to release footage from the film.

Marvel will take creative liberties at times, but the filmmakers try to honor the source material by giving characters comics-accurate appearances when they can (see: Sentry’s full costume in Thunderbolts*). It will be interesting to see what approach they take with Doom, who is making his much-anticipated MCU debut. Especially given how poorly received the previous live-action iterations of Doom were, the Russos will likely do everything they can to ensure their take resonates with audiences. Costuming is such an integral component of these comic book adaptations, and it will be important for Doom’s appearance to work. As long as he’s an intimidating presence on-screen, whatever the Russos do should prove to be effective.