‘Agents of SHIELD’: “Together or Not at All” Preview Released

ABC has released a preview of next week’s new episode of Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD, “Together or Not at All.”

The clip shows most of the SHIELD team reuniting on the Lighthouse. Coulson decides its time for them to make their exit and head for the surface. The Kree have different ideas.

May is already stranded on the surface, which is swarming with Vrellnexians. Fitz’s ship, the team’s way out, goes up in an explosion. On the bright side, the team has a new ally in the Inhuman Flint.

Take a look at the video above.

In “Together or Not at All,” just as the team reunites, they become prey to an undefeated Kree warrior who is bent on killing them all.

The most recent episode of Agents of SHIELD, “Fun & Games,” Fitz rescued Daisy and Simmons from Kasius. It was also Fitz who made sure May went to the surface instead of letting Ben kill her.

The episode also included the emergence of Flint’s Inhuman abilities after Terrigenesis. He should have gone to Kasius, but Yo-Yo pulled him away, leading to a final, fatal confrontation with Grill.

It wasn’t all fights and escapes though. The episode also included a fan favorite couple finally getting engaged.

Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD airs Fridays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.