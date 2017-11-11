Agents Of SHIELD Season 5 Extended Trailer Released

During tonight’s season finale of Marvel’s Inhumans, the folks at Marvel Television began their marketing push for the next show on their slate — Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

While they released a shorter 30-second snippet during Inhumans, it was shortly after the season wrapped up where we saw a full minute-long trailer for the fifth season of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

The earlier snippet showed us that the agents we’ve come to know and love over the past four years were stuck in space — but that’s a fact we’ve known since the end of last season and something that was expanded upon at New York Comic Con.

Now we’re introduced to Deke — an original character that will make his AoS debut in season five.Deke is played by actor Jeff Ward and according to character descriptions published by EW earlier this fall, he’s “the ultimate survivor and roguish scavenger.”He’s someone who can get you whatever you want — in exchange for money, of course.

We also see several shots of members of the Kree race, hinting that they’ll be a rather large part of the show this season — or for this first “pod,” at least.

Be sure to check the promo in its entirety above.

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. is set to premiere its fifth season on Friday, December 1 on ABC.