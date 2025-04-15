Avengers: Doomsday Gets Major Tease From Anthony Mackie (And It’s What Fans Want to Hear)

Anthony Mackie has provided an exciting update on Marvel Studios’ upcoming blockbuster, Avengers: Doomsday, confirming active development and hinting at a return to the quality that defined the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s peak popularity. In a recent interview with IGN, Mackie, who stars as Sam Wilson/Captain America, shared that the team is gearing up for production with directors Joe and Anthony Russo returning to helm the project. His comments, particularly about recapturing the “old Marvel feeling,” directly address fan concerns about the MCU’s current direction. Set as the penultimate chapter of the Multiverse Saga, Avengers: Doomsday carries significant weight in setting the stage for the saga’s conclusion while aiming to reignite the shared universe excitement that has felt less consistent in recent years.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Yeah, man, we’re kicking on down the road, so everybody’s getting excited and we’re getting the band back together,” Mackie said. “We’re supposed to go out this week and we’ll be out there doing it. Everybody’s excited.” He directly linked his optimism to the creative team involved, stating, “I feel with the script and having the Russo brothers back, it’s going to be great. I’m really excited for what this project is going to be.” Mackie concluded with a comment aimed squarely at audience expectations: “It’s going to give the audience that old Marvel feeling that they always had.”

Mackie’s remarks, especially the promise of an “old Marvel feeling,” tap into a widespread sentiment among viewers who felt the MCU’s interconnected narrative power diminished after the Infinity Saga’s conclusion. Phases Four and Five introduced numerous characters and plotlines across film and television, but the sense of a unified direction and escalating stakes often felt less pronounced compared to the build-up towards Infinity War and Endgame. His reference to “getting the band back together” points to the massive ensemble cast of Doomsday and the crucial return of the Russo Brothers, whose previous MCU movies are widely regarded as high points for the franchise.

Everything We Know About Avengers: Doomsday

Logo courtesy of Marvel Studios

Avengers: Doomsday serves as the crucial first part of the two-film conclusion to Marvel Studios’ Multiverse Saga, preceding Avengers: Secret Wars. The narrative is expected to converge various plot threads and characters introduced since Avengers: Endgame, culminating in a confrontation with a major new threat: Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom. While specific plot details remain under wraps, the officially announced cast provides significant clues about the story’s scope.

The confirmed cast, revealed during a unique livestream event, highlights the film’s ambition. It includes established MCU figures like Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier), and Letitia Wright (Shuri/Black Panther), ensuring continuity with the existing universe. In addition, characters central to the upcoming Thunderbolts* film, such as Lewis Pullman’s Sentry/Void and Wyatt Russell’s U.S. Agent, are confirmed, creating a direct narrative link and underscoring the importance of that film as a lead-in to Avengers: Doomsday. The roster dramatically expands with the formal integration of Marvel’s First Family, featuring Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards and Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm. Perhaps the most telling inclusions are actors reprising their roles from 20th Century Fox’s X-Men films, including Patrick Stewart as Professor X and Ian McKellen as Magneto, merging previously separate cinematic universes and pointing towards a reality-bending conflict.

The presence of Doom, combined with heroes drawn from across the multiverse, sets the stage for a conflict that threatens the fabric of reality itself, living up to the film’s ominous title and aligning with the Russos’ promise of a “powerful story.” While the initial cast is vast, Marvel has hinted more could join, leaving room for speculation about other potential appearances, such as the Young Avengers.

Avengers: Doomsday has officially begun production and is scheduled for release on May 1, 2026, followed by Avengers: Secret Wars on May 7, 2027.

Are you excited about Avengers: Doomsday? Do you think Marvel Studios will get the movie right? Join the discussion in the comments!