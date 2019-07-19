Agents of SHIELD SDCC Footage Teases Explosive Finale

To cap off the last Comic-Con panel for the Agents of SHIELD team, Jeph Loeb and company unveiled a teaser trailer for the remaining four episodes of Season Six. As expected, plenty of explosions and cosmic space battle goodness is teased throughout the duration of the trailer. There are some minor spoilers about the latest episode of the show, so proceed with caution if you don’t want spoiled.

At the end of last week’s episode, Agent May (Ming-Na Wen) shot Sarge (Clark Gregg) plenty of times, seemingly killing him as the screen cut to black. It’s revealed in the trailer that May didn’t kill Sarge. In fact, the bullets managed to make Sarge stronger, apparently giving him some sort of telekinetic powers that mimic the powers of this planet-dusting guns and weaponry.

Izel (Karolina Wydra) is also featured prominently throughout the episode, commanding her army of Shrikes. It’s unclear if the Izel parts of the trailer take place on Earth or on some alien planet. Either way, it’s revealed she manages to come across the Monoliths, including the red and white striped one that teleported the agents through space and time at the end of Season Five.

The action-packed trailer follows news from earlier this morning revealing the show would end after its seventh season. Loeb had mentioned the cancellation announcement that fans can expect great risks now that the creators behind the show know it’s all coming to an end.

“When you know that’s what you’re doing, you can take greater risks, of life and death,” Loeb said. “Those kinds of decisions suddenly now are real on the table because you’re not playing how do we undo this when we get to the next season. You’re playing that this is going to be the end of the story.”

“Well, the bitter side is nobody ever wants anything to end, but it’s going to be amazing, and here’s the best news: Season 6 isn’t over, and you’ve seen none of Season 7,” the producer continued. “That’s the celebration, there’s still more. It’s not as though we’re going to walk off the stage and say goodbye, you’re never going to see another one of these new stories again. You have to see how this ends, you have to.”

Agents of SHIELD airs Friday nights at 8/7 p.m. Central on ABC.