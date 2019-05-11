Agents of SHIELD Season 6 Premiere Recap with Spoilers: The Search Continues for Fitz in “Missing Pieces”

After a long wait, Agents of SHIELD has returned! With the sixth season here, we have you covered in the case you couldn’t make the live viewing — here’s what happened on “Missing Pieces.” Full spoilers up ahead!

The season starts off with a shot of Fitz still in his cryo-chamber as Enoch looks on. Running through mathematical equations, we see that he’s trying to determine the probability of Fitz’s survival. Eventually, we see the reason he’s going through the equations: their ship is attacked by another ship and cut and half.

As teased at WonderCon earlier this year, the rest of this episode takes place a year after the events of Season Five, following two story arcs in particular — one in space and another on Earth. Daisy and Jemma lead a team with Agents Piper and Davis in space as they look for Fitz’s chamber while the rest of the SHIELD agents remain on Earth. The space mission takes the team to a mysterious alien planet, where they locate the half of the ship Fitz’s pod is stored in. Unfortunately, upon examination, they realize that the pod is empty.

Facing a dead end, Jemma starts becoming unhinged. Notice some alien language on the inside of the pod, she tries getting the team to agree to go further into space but the remaining three want to go home. Before long, the group is attacked by a ship from the Confederacy and jump into hyperspace home — only the ship’s not going home, it’s going to the planet Jemma already programmed into the system.

On Earth, Mack is settling into his new role as Director of SHIELD and has made Agent May his right hand. He tasks her with helping organize a new SHIELD Academy, which the two eventually persuade esteemed college professor Dr. Marcus Benson, a former colleague of Andrew Garner’s, to lead. In the midst of trying to organize a new academy, the team is trying to track down anomalies across the country of people mysteriously teleporting to various spots on Earth.

Tracking them down, the SHIELD team is eventually corned by the people popping up — who appear to be space pirates of some sort as they detonate some kind of interstellar bomb. It’s then revealed through another attack that these new planet-hopping marauders work for Sarge, the new character played by Clark Gregg, who arrives in a semi-tractor in the scene previously seen in promo material.

The episode ends with Fitz alive and well. He injects some kind of drug into his neck, which turns his eyes green as he talks to an off-screen character in some alien language.

Other tidbits from the episode:

Yo-Yo has started dating Agent Keller, an agent new to SHIELD. May instantly picks up the cues and Yo-Yo brushes it off. For whatever reason, the two don’t want others to know.

Mack is getting leadership advice from holographic videos Coulson left behind.

The episode never references the events of Avengers: Infinity War, despite being set a year after “The Snap.”

Agents of SHIELD airs Friday nights beginning at 8/7 p.m. Central on ABC.

