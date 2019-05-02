Agents of SHIELD Season 6 Trailer Debuts

Just over a week until the sixth season of Agents of SHIELD hits ABC, the network finally unveiled the first look at the upcoming season in a full-length trailer. As you see in the trailer, SHIELD Director Alphonso “Mack” Mackenzie (Henry Simmons) is starting to settle into his new role left by the late Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg) while some SHIELD agents go on an intergalactic adventure.

Speaking of Gregg, the actor is back to play an all-new character, who he previously promised is definitely not playing the beloved Coulson. Conveniently enough, the actor also directed the premiere episode, which drops next Friday.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“What [producers] Jed and Mo Whedon and Jeff Bell came up with, with the other writers, fulfilled all those criteria,” said Gregg. “And I’m really excited for people to see what they came up with. It may be a little disturbing, but this is a very different person… There’s a big mystery here. And I think that this person is as surprised as they are, that they seem to recognize his face… I probably wasn’t supposed to say that.”

“I know that season six starts out with the S.H.I.E.L.D. team on Earth, grieving, trying to take on on the duties of S.H.I.E.L.D. and dealing with these strange anomalies that have wreaked mass chaos, and they seem to get some images of people from somewhere else who are committing these things,” Gregg continued. “The other half of the team is off in space, looking for the frozen Fitz from the future… And suddenly, it becomes clear that one of these people is wearing a very familiar face.”

Agents of SHIELD Season 6 premieres Friday, May 10th.

Where do you think this season of SHIELD will go? Do you think it will acknowledge the events of Infinity War? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or by hitting me up on Twitter at @AdamBarnhardt to talk all things AoS!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we explore Game of Thrones‘ long night, talk more Avengers: Endgame, live-action Sonic the Hedgehog, and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!