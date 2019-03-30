‘Agents of SHIELD’s Sixth Season Finally Has a Release Date

WonderCon is currently in full swing in Anaheim, and much of the cast of Agents of SHIELD is in attendance for a panel and screening of the first episode of the highly-anticipated sixth season. Fans of the series were treated to a special announcement at the con: the show is officially returning to ABC on May 10th!

MAY we share some big news?! Marvel’s #AgentsofSHIELD will premiere MAY 10 on ABC! pic.twitter.com/QNZqkyBmwi — Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (@AgentsofSHIELD) March 30, 2019

"MAY we share some big news?! Marvel's #AgentsofSHIELD will premiere MAY 10 on ABC!," the show's Twitter account shared.

As you can see, the attached video is a hilarious completion of the series' characters repeating the word "May," which was a freebie considering it's the name of Ming-Na Wen's character.

Fans found out back in February that the show would be premiering in May, but have been waiting patiently to learn the actual release date.

It was also recently announced that the new season of Agents of SHIELD would be taking place one year after the events of season five. The season is also being released shortly after Avengers: Endgame hits theaters. That means, whatever happens in the highly-anticipated film could easily alter the events of the series. In fact, many speculate that the similar color schemes of the movie's poster and show's poster indicate a connection.

While there are not a lot of details known about the upcoming season, Clark Gregg teased at C2E2 last week that fans can expect it to be "big and loud and badass." Elizabeth Henstridge (Jemma Simmons) also told TV Line recently that "this season is a departure from other stuff we've done." No matter what happens, it sounds like fans have a lot to look forward to!

What do you think Agents of SHIELD has in store? Tell us in the comments or tweet your thoughts to @JamieCinematics!

Agents of SHIELD returns to ABC on Friday, May 10th.

-----

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about Avengers: Endgame run time, Zack Snyder divulging a bunch of plans he had for the DCEU and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!