‘Saturday Night Live’: Donald Trump Namedrops ‘Agents Of SHIELD’ During Cold Open

“And now, a message from the President of the United States.” #SNL pic.twitter.com/0ccznbP6Qk — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) February 17, 2019

Saturday Night Live was quick to reference ABC’s Agents of SHIELD during the cold open of tonight’s show. With Alec Baldwin reprising his role as President Donald Trump, it was but a few moments into the open when Baldwin’s character namedropped the ABC show.

Trying to decide which reporters he was going to accept answers from, Baldwin’s Trump whittled down the list of networks until he reached ABC — to which the character said he’d answer a question because he likes the MCU-set show.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Though little has been revealed about the latest season of Agents of SHIELD, show lead Clark Gregg hinted he’s playing an all-new character after Phil Coulson died during the closing moments of season five.

“What [producers] Jed and Mo Whedon and Jeff Bell came up with, with the other writers, fulfilled all those criteria,” said Gregg. “And I’m really excited for people to see what they came up with. It may be a little disturbing, but this is a very different person… There’s a big mystery here. And I think that this person is as surprised as they are, that they seem to recognize his face… I probably wasn’t supposed to say that.”

“I know that season six starts out with the S.H.I.E.L.D. team on Earth, grieving, trying to take on on the duties of S.H.I.E.L.D. and dealing with these strange anomalies that have wreaked mass chaos, and they seem to get some images of people from somewhere else who are committing these things,” Gregg continued. “The other half of the team is off in space, looking for the frozen Fitz from the future… And suddenly, it becomes clear that one of these people is wearing a very familiar face.”

Were you surprised to hear an Agents of SHIELD namedrop on Saturday Night Live? What do you hope to see in the upcoming season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Agents of SHIELD Season Six hits ABC this May.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the latest Star Wars rumors involving Rian Johnson, the Dragon Ball Super Broly controversy, an Alita conversation & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!