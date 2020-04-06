Agents of SHIELD’s Chloe Bennet Is Remembering All Her Favorite Moments on The Show

Just like the rest of us, celebrities are having to find new ways to entertain themselves while we’re all on lockdown. Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD star Chloe Bennet has found one by taking to Twitter and asking fans their favorite moments from the series and in turn offering context and what was happening on set at the time. Bennet tweeted, “Should we play a game called you guys tweet me pics of episodes and I try and remember anything about the episodes or what I/daisy/skye was doing that episode?” We’ve collected some of Bennet’s best responses to fans below where she reveals that she…doesn’t always remember what happened on her show.

When a fan brought up how funny it was that she doesn’t remember the context of the series, Bennet replied: “I do knowww, but shooting was so chaotic, double units, and shooting multiple episodes at once. So focusing on that days lines and fights were the only way to actually get anything done! And not to mention SOOO much happens. So it all gets fuzzy.”

Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD is scheduled to return for a seventh and final season next summer, but as of now little has been revealed about the final batch of episodes. It wrapped production last summer and has been in the can since. Bennet herself previously teased the final season would please long-time fans of the show. “I can say we are back in time, so we have to get… the whole goal is to get back to where we were,” Bennet explained last October.

She added, “So that means traveling through a bunch of different time periods and who knows who we see on the way back, if we even get back. It’s actually one of the most… season 4 and season 7 are definitely my favorite seasons of SHIELD. For the long-term fans, it’s a really big pay-up and it’s really, really fun,” she added. “When you’ve done six seasons and that many hours of TV, it’s pretty hard on the writers to think what else do we do, and they killed it. Season seven is a really, really fun one.”

Around the same time, co-showrunner Jed Whedon said the team “swung for the fences” on the last go-around with this casting and crew. “There are some bonkers episodes [coming],” Whedon teased. He also teased that the upcoming season features “some of our most purely entertaining episodes, and we hope people enjoy them as much as we did. We definitely swung for the fences.”

Agents of SHIELD Season Seven has yet to set a release date.

A room of herself

Oh! oh! Im so vain I could never forget…I’m looking at a room filled of myself! Or a room filled with LMD daisy to be more specific. https://t.co/2AzNigbsgO — Chloe Bennet (@chloebennet) April 6, 2020

Confusion begins

S4 daisy went rogue and Simmons was…? Helping get info? and daisy got all emo and drank vodka in the middle of the scene. I remeber this because for a while I was either shooting alone or with Gabe for a buncha eps, and I was stoked to work with my baby girl lil again! https://t.co/R8C33vJzZr — Chloe Bennet (@chloebennet) April 6, 2020

Not a clue

Absolutely no idea https://t.co/5jEaM3UINj — Chloe Bennet (@chloebennet) April 6, 2020

Is any of this right?

Daisy in the framework… she got beat up… because… she… was… FUCK I don’t remeber the plot. But I believe this scene was with Iain? Or one scene like this was with iain.. or maybe the guy next to me in the cell? Is any of this correct? https://t.co/7eS4KcPW96 — Chloe Bennet (@chloebennet) April 6, 2020

ACting with tape!

The point of the game is I tell YOU what it’s frommmmmm! But fun fact! I did this close up with a piece of tape, so I was crying to a piece of tape for a solid hour pretending to kill it. https://t.co/y9kan4FPTO — Chloe Bennet (@chloebennet) April 6, 2020

Back and forth

This was cool! But…. this we shot on second unit while I was shooting on first unit… so I think I ran in… shot that intro bit, then ran back to the other unit, so I don’t quite remeber what I was doing here. But it looks sick! Lol https://t.co/jbQCFCqQ8C — Chloe Bennet (@chloebennet) April 6, 2020

Daisy in quarantine

Daisy…. in quarantine. Honestly I look the same right now minus the bangs. https://t.co/u0qJyMCurb — Chloe Bennet (@chloebennet) April 6, 2020

18372927 locations

Saving the world yet again, season 5 finale, we shot this scene… in like 18372927 different locations, some on stage, some downtown some bits on big green screen stages. https://t.co/NN8A0UUhQI — Chloe Bennet (@chloebennet) April 6, 2020

Bad hair

HATED my hair here. Tried to black this out, But this was our first kiss I believe. 🥰 https://t.co/oqaJJGoE1k — Chloe Bennet (@chloebennet) April 6, 2020

Real Chloe tears

WEDDING, those were real Chloe tears, not daisy tears lol. https://t.co/K6SFtTiaER — Chloe Bennet (@chloebennet) April 6, 2020

