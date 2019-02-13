Will Smith’s Genie Gets Reimagined as ‘Avengers’ Villain Thanos

A new TV spot for Disney’s live-action Aladdin dropped during the Grammys, and it revealed the very first full look at Will Smith as the genie. It would be an understatement to say that Disney fans had some pretty strong reactions to the look of Will Smith as Genie, and the Internet has been going in on the matter in the days since the spot was revealed.

Throw a stone into the pool of social media right now, and you’re liable to hit a photoshopped meme comparing Will Smith’s genie to any number of other iconic characters, like Shrek or Goro from Mortal Kombat. We can now add Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War villain Thanos to that list – as you can see below!

As you can see, this hilarious piece of fan artwork mashes up Will Smith’s Genie debut in the Aladdin trailer with the infamous moment between Thor and Thanos before the Infinity Gauntlet Decimation event in Avengers: Infinity War. Unfortunately, the creepy feeling that some fans got from seeing Will Smith in blue-face won’t be fixed by this artwork; Smith looks even creepier in purple-face, and Thanos’ trademark wrinkled chin looks just gross hanging off of Will Smith’s face. It’s goes without saying, though: this piece is one of the best Will Smith Genie memes that we’ve seen so far!

It should be argued that there’s still a lot of time between now and when Aladdin hits theaters in May for Disney to do some color and visual effects correction on Genie. Ironically, Marvel Studios had to do a very similar thing for Thanos, after some of the early Avengers: Infinity War trailers invited mockery for the way they depicted Thanos and his design. The finished result managed to win over audiences in a big way, and Brolin’s Thanos has gone on to become one of the most iconic cinematic figures today.

