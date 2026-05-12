7 Most Powerful Characters to Wield the Power Cosmic, Ranked

Marvel Comics isn’t as known for ultra-powerful characters as their distinguished competition, but there are still some superlatively powerful characters in the Marvel Universe. There are numerous forces in the cosmos and they have empowered many beings over the eons. One of the most powerful is also one of the oldest – the Power Cosmic. It was introduced to readers in the blockbuster story “The Galactus Trilogy”, which ran through Fantastic Four (Vol. 1) #48-50, telling the story of Galactus coming to Earth. It gives its bearer power over matter and the energies of the cosmos, enhancing their strength, making them basically indestructible to anyone but gods and cosmic beings, all while allowing them travel many times the speed of light.

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Many recipients of the Power Cosmic started out as normal beings and were crafted into beings of immense power. Some already had power when they gained it, making them more formidable than before. These are the seven most powerful Marvel characters to wield the Power Cosmic, beings who used its power to shake the cosmos.

7) Red Hulk

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Red Hulk made a massive splash when he first appeared, running through the most powerful and skilled heroes and villains in the Marvel Universe. He was one of the most powerful Hulks ever, able to increase his strength by absorbing energy, which was the key to him getting his greatest upgrade. He was able to absorb the powers of Silver Surfer and Terrax, gaining control over the Power Cosmic. He was even able to steal Surfer’s surfboard and use it to travel. Thunderbolt Ross’s gamma transformation made him one of the most powerful beings on Earth and adding the Power Cosmic to that already prodigious might made him a titan.

6) Anti-Man

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Once upon a time, Korean war veterans Adam Brashear and Conner Sims created the Negative Reactor, which would allow them to harness the powers of anti-matter. However, there was an accident and they both gained amazing power, with Sims becoming the anti-matter powered Anti-Man and Brashear becoming the Blue Marvel. The two battled for decades. Blue Marvel and the Ultimates were able to transform Galactus into the Lifebringer, and he made Anti-Man his Herald, giving him the Power Cosmic. He was one of the most powerful beings in the cosmos, able to control cosmic energy and anti-matter.

5) The High Evolutionary

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The High Evolutionary is one of the Avengers’ most brutal villains, a genetic scientist who has made himself into something akin to a god. Over the years, he’s created entire worlds of beings and has culled all who didn’t reach his standards. His entire goal in life is to create the ultimate being and he has experimented with every kind of energy you can imagine. He was once able to get his hands on the Silver Surfer and drained the Power Cosmic from him, becoming more potent than ever. While he didn’t hold it for very long, it allowed him to pull off some amazing feats, restoring life to dead planets and terraforming worlds with a thought.

4) Cosmic Ghost Rider

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In an alternate future, Thanos kills everyone on Earth, but Frank Castle survives. With nothing on his mind but revenge, he’s approached by Mephisto and is granted the power of Ghost Rider. He traveled into space, trying to follow the Mad Titan’s rampage and ended up meeting Galactus. He became the newest Herald of the World Devourer, becoming the Cosmic Ghost Rider, all of the power and trauma driving him mad. He eventually ended up becoming a servant Thanos and was able to come back in time to the present. The Spirit of Vengeance is one of the most potent magical mantles in the universe, and when you place the Power Cosmic atop that, you get a character who can tear through just about anyone.

3) Thor

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Thor is Marvel’s most storied god, and has become more powerful than ever in recent years after taking the throne of Asgard from his father Odin. When the Black Winter approached, Thor knew he would need more power and ended up becoming the Herald of Galactus. However, this was all a ruse to destroy the World Devourer and the God of Thunder became the Cosmic King. He reached his most powerful form; he had his thunder god powers, the might of Mjolnir, the fury of the Odinforce, and the Power Cosmic. He was able to kill Galactus, which is something that anyone without an Infinity Gauntlet or Cosmic Cube or the power of a Beyonder just couldn’t do, which says it all.

2) Galacta

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Galacta might seem like a joke character, but she’s also one of the most powerful cosmic beings in the Marvel Multiverse. Hailing from Universe-610102, she was basically a cosmic tapeworm that drained the power of Galactus, becoming a cosmic being of similar power and taking the name Galacta, Daughter of Galactus. She’s supposed to be at the same power level as him, but since she’s also vastly younger she doesn’t have the experience that he does with the Power Cosmic.

1) Galactus

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The Marvel Universe is home to many cosmic beings and Galactus is the most famous of them all. The World Devourer was once Galan of Taa, a scientist and one of the last people left alive in the last iteration of the universe. He was investigating the mysteries of the end of all things when his universe finished its life. He was bathed in the energies of the creation of a new universe and Galactus was born. The World Devourer would travel the cosmos, devouring worlds to sate his endless hunger. He is the greatest holder of the Power Cosmic, because he’s one of the few beings who have ever been able to channel its complete might. He is beyond gods, a being who is as much a force of nature as anything else.

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