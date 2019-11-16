All The Deleted And Bonus Scenes In Marvel’s Infinity Saga Box Set Revealed

Marvel Studios recently revealed a new collector’s edition set that rounds up all 23 Marvel Cinematic Universe movies into one convenient location, and you’ll get some pretty sweet bonuses. The set comes with an exclusive lithograph and a signed letter by Marvel Studios Chief Kevin Feige, but it also comes with a host of bonus scenes and unreleased footage from the past 23 films. Some of those highlights include an alternate ending to Thor: The Dark World, the scene that featured Captain Marvel in Age of Ultron, an extended scene from Ant-Man, and more.

There’s also a bonus sequence that shows off a more comic influenced Supreme Intelligence as well as a scene that had Hulk busting out of his Hulkbuster armor in Infinity War. Lots of good stuff here, and thanks to TMOTS2099 on Reddit we now know the full lineup, which you can check out below.

– The deleted scene from Iron Man with Nick Fury which was released already.

– The scene from Iron Man 2 with the video recording of his dad.

– An alternate ending for Thor 2 in which Thor and Jane break up.

– The scene from Age of Ultron with Captain Marvel.

– An extended scene from Ant Man that shows Hank being a badass in Panama.

– An alternate scene from Civil war in which Zemo steals the red book from an auction by poisoning everyone.

– A scene from Doctor Strange that mentions Mordo.

– The scene from Thor Ragnarok in which Hela comes from an Alley in New York and Odin is homeless.

– A scene from Black Panther in which Okoye interacts more with agent Ross.

– Test footage for the Black Order.

– A scene with Hulk Busting out of the Hulkbuster in Infinity War

– That scene that leaked a long time ago from Infinity War in which Doctor Strange tells Peter to “Save them” meaning the Guardians, everyone thought it was fake but it turned out to be real.

– Smart Hulk interacting with Natasha in Infinity War.

– A scene from Ant Man and the Wasp in which Janet and Pym are looking for the Egghead guy which causes the explosion that creates Ghost.

– A scene in the quantum realm in which Janet saves Hank.

– A scene from Captain Marvel with a comic accurate Supreme Intelligence.

– Some test footage with Smart Hulk.

– Thor at the end of Endgame trying to kiss Valkyrie but she rejects him.

The Infinity Saga Collection will be a one-stop-shop for every Marvel film in the saga. Unfortunately, the set was only briefly available at Best Buy, and it appears to have sold out completely. Keep tabs on this post in case there’s a restock. It’s also available here on eBay if you’re willing to pay the markup.

