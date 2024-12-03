Who Is Marvel’s New Venom Host? Get a First Look at the Possible Suspects

Fans can get a first look at some of the characters teased to take on the role of Venom host in a preview of a new Marvel series. With Venom War in the rearview mirror, Marvel is turning its attention to All-New Venom. The big selling point for All-New Venom is that neither Eddie Brock nor his son Dylan are underneath the alien symbiote. Venom War concluded with the symbiote fleeing to die alone, but it would appear it found a new host instead. Marvel has already announced the four characters that All-New Venom could be, and now we can take a look at three of them in action.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Marvel released a preview of All-New Venom #1 by Al Ewing, Carlos Gomez, Frank D’Armata, and VC’s Clayton Cowles. It opens with Andrew Forson, one of the top dogs at A.I.M., teleporting into a courtroom full of people and reporters. He’s angry about how A.I.M. has lost its way and become a plaything for others. He vows that those days are over and intends to make a public display of his demands. In the courtroom just happens to be Robbie Robertson, Rick Jones, and Luke Cage, three of the characters teased to be Venom.

Rick Jones and Robbie Robertson run towards the exit door of the courtroom before Fortson can materialize in front of it to stop them. After they make it through the doorway Rick suggests they split up, and the mystery of the All-New Venom begins. Since Rick and Robbie are no longer together, readers can speculate on which one is running off to slip into a black-and-yellow symbiote suit. Speaking of that color scheme, Luke Cage makes an appearance to punch Forson in his masked face. Forson counters with a punch of his own, sending Luke flying through a window to the street below.

Forson then calls out Madame Masque, another possible host, who appears to be the one on trial. The containment apparatus she was in is empty, with a hole in the ground revealing how she escaped. The All-New Venom then shows up on the window sill to challenge Forson. So is our hero the Journalist, the Terrorist, the Sidekick, or the Mayor?

How All-New Venom is different from past Venom comics

image credit: marvel comics

Al Ewing spoke about how All-New Venom is a departure from his previous work on Venom. For example, instead of being a big cosmic, multiversal epic, All-New Venom is taking a street-level approach.

“If people have a strong hankering for something different from me, this is that. It’s almost more like a Spider-Man-level story,” Ewing told Polygon. “It is set on Earth, very much in the normal New York City. Everywhere we go in the story is a place you could go, or at least the type of place you could go. Obviously, when we go to a warehouse… well, I do have a tendency to look up actual warehouses, and then change them just enough to pass legal. So yeah, everywhere we go in this story is a natural place you can go in New York City.”

He added, “So we take a swing away from the big cosmic thing. The pendulum swings away from that and back into a much more intimate, character-based story, but also has a lot of that ground-level superhero action, where it’s less about cosmic entities battling in each other’s mindscapes, or mysterious zones beyond time, and much more on the street — slinging webs, slinging chains, doing the Venom thing. It’s almost like my return to an old-school sort of superhero comic, but with a couple of twists that we’re gonna have fun bringing in.”

The preview of All-New Venom #1 is below. The issue goes on sale Wednesday, December 4th.

image credit: marvel comics

image credit: marvel comics

image credit: marvel comics

image credit: marvel comics

image credit: marvel comics

image credit: marvel comics