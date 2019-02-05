Avengers: Endgame may be bringing some chapters of the Marvel Cinematic Universe to a close when it hits theaters in March, but there are still more stories to tell and many of them may be finding a home on Disney+.

Plans for the Disney streaming service have been in the works for a while. Back in 2016, Disney acquired a minority stake in BAMTech — a spinout of MLB Advanced Media’s streaming technology business — and a year later, acquired a controlling stake. From there, it was announced last February that the target launch for the service would be late 2019. In November, the service was officially named Disney+.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As for what’s going to be on the streaming platform, Disney+ is shaping up to have a strong Marvel influence and, according to Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige, there are big plans for Disney+.

“Disney+ is, yes,” said Feige. “Which is another exciting avenue and another exciting thing about being at this place at this time and goes back to the amount of characters we have and the amount of stories we could tell… When we announced ten movies and people asked, “Well what about these other things?’ the previous stance would be ‘We only have a certain number of slots to make movies per year.’ That’s still true but we have another outlet that I think will be very unique and very special.”

And those “unique and special” plans include several television series. While a few series have been confirmed for Disney+, several others have been rumored, presenting opportunities for various characters from the MCU to have more to their stories and giving fans even more opportunities to explore the expansive world. Interested in all the Marvel series rumored for Disney+? Read on for our roundup.

‘Loki’

One series that recently went from rumored to confirmed is one that will center around Loki.

During the company’s quarterly earnings call in November, Disney CEO Bob Iger confirmed that a live-action television series centered around Loki (Tom Hiddleston) is in development at Disney+. This confirms news that was first reported in September of last year, which suggested that Loki and Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) TV shows were on the way.

And while it’s unclear exactly what the plot of the Loki TV series would be, it certainly sounds like Hiddleston would like to continue to add more depth to the character.

“I also don’t think he’s truly evil,” Hiddleston explained earlier this year. “He never was, even in the Norse mythology, in the pantheon. Loki’s a very important, fascinating character, the trickster. He’s somebody that the gods needed at particular times. Lots of people are familiar with the Norse stories, but he’s someone who — he represents chaos in opposition to order, and sometimes what you need is a bit of chaos, and Asgard wouldn’t be the same without him.”

‘The Vision and Scarlet Witch’

One series in the works is The Vision and Scarlet Witch.

While plot details are relatively slim, the series is expected to see Paul Bettany and Elizabeth Olsen reprise their MCU roles. Granted, both characters met a pretty harrowing fate at the end of Avengers: Infinity War, so there’s no telling exactly when in the MCU the series will take place.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the service’s The Vision and Scarlet Witch series has enlisted Jac Schaeffer to serve as an executive producer. Schaeffer, who co-wrote Captain Marvel and the upcoming Black Widow solo movie, will also pen the series’ pilot episode.

‘Winter Soldier and Falcon’

One series rumored series for Disney+ would see a team up between Sebastian Stan’s Winter Solider/Bucky Barnes and Anthony Mackie’s Facon/Sam Wilson.

When rumors began popping up about the team up series, Stan somewhat backed those rumors up in an interview with Omelete.

When asked about the potential team up series, Stan tried to deflect but may have given some juicy hints at the upcoming series.

“I think what you’re referring to is a 1980’s film that he and I will be starring in, where I’m going to have really long hair and do this,” said Stan, jokingly rolling up his sleeves.

The interviewer for Omelete suggested that Marvel Studios and Disney+ would try to invoke a vibe similar to Starsky & Hutch for the series, Stan agreed.

“Yeah, exactly, it’s going to be like Starsky & Hutch, Miami Vice. That’s the thing. You’ll see,” Stan replied.

‘Rocket and Groot’

One of the series that is rumored to be finding its way to Disney+ is a limited series featuring two of everyone’s favorite Guardians of the Galaxy, Rocket and Groot.

According to That Hashtag Show — a site that routinely releases accurate casting breakdowns for properties all across the genre — a Rocket and Groot show is among the properties being pitched to Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige.

While MCU know that Groot was among those dusted in Avengers: Infinity War, Rocket and Groot had a long history before audiences met them in the first Guardians film. A Disney+ series might help fans become acquainted with some of those pre-Guardians adventures.

‘Lady Sif’

Another series rumored to be coming to Disney+ is one focusing on Lady Sif.

According to a report from Discussing Film, Marvel is currently in the planning stages on a Lady Sif series with Jaimie Alexander expected to return to the role and Kevin Feige producing.

The report states that there’s no word on whether or not the series will be set before or after the events of Thor: Ragnarok, in which Lady Sif was absent while Asgard was destroyed.

The outlet states that Alexander’s representatives have not responded to request for comment, and it should be noted that the actress is still committed to her NBC series Blindspot with the fourth season currently airing on the network.

‘Nick Fury’

Fans will get to see more about Nick Fury’s past in the upcoming Captain Marvel film, but they may also get further adventures of the character in a Nick Fury spinoff series for Disney+.

While there have been no direct reports confirming that Fury will have his own solo series, given the popularity of the character as well as ABC’s Agents of SHIELD, giving Fury his own series may make a lot of sense. After all, fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have only seen a small portion of Fury’s adventures thus far. They’re ready for moe.