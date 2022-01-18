Spider-Man 60th Anniversary Variant Covers Put Other Marvel Heroes in Spidey Suits

This year officially marks the 60th anniversary of the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man who made his first appearance in Amazing Fantasy #15 back in 1962. To mark the occasion Marvel is set to bring a slew of Spider-Man themed variant covers to most of their titles, putting other Marvel superheroes into a variation of the wallcrawler’s iconic costume including Thor, Venom, Shang-Chi, and more! Marvel has revealed the first ten Spider-Man variants including covers by Dan Jurgens, Kaare Andrews, Rahzzah, Kyle Hotz, Declan Shalvey, Pete Woods, Rod Reis, David Baldeón, Bengal, Romina Jones, and more. Check them out below!

Variant covers aren’t the only thing that Marvel is doing to celebrate the anniversary of their biggest character. Previously the publisher confirmed that an all-new Amazing Spider-Man #1 will be released this April with the all-new creative team of writer Zeb Wells and artist John Romita Jr., the definitive Amazing Spider-Man artist making his return to the title. A previous announcement teased that this run on the character “will house all the classic elements fans love about Peter Parker, surprising new takes on your favorite Spider-Man foes, and the answer to the question that will be on everyone’s mind: WHAT DID SPIDER-MAN DO?”

“Peter’s on the outs with the FF. He’s on the outs with the Avengers. He’s even on the outs with Aunt May! After a terrible and mysterious incident, no one wants to see Spider-Man – except for Doctor Octopus. Ock’s on Spider-Man’s tail and the Master Planner has something truly terrible planned for when he gets his tentacles on Spidey. All that, and Tombstone makes a move that will remind readers why he’s one of Spider-Man’s most terrifying villains…”

“Spider-Man doesn’t turn sixty every year,” Spider-Editor Nick Lowe said preivously. “and we are going BIG with this run cramming it with the biggest WTF moments Spidey has ever had. Zeb and JRJR will go down in history as one of the best creative teams ever!”

Amazing Spider-Man #1 and the Spider-Man themed variant covers will arrive in April. Check out the covers below!

