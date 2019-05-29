Marvel Kills Off a Classic Spider-Man Villain

The latest issue of Amazing Spider-Man brings the epic “Hunted” story to a close. As the story ends, one of Spider-Man’s oldest foes falls Be warned that spoilers for Amazing Spider-Man #22 by Nick Spencer, Humberto Ramos, Victor Olazaba, Edgar Delgado, and Erick Arciniega follow.

In “Hunted,” Kraven the Hunter hired the homicidal gamester assassin Arcade to turn Central Park in New York City into a deranged hunting range. Arcade built a force field and used it to trap hunters and prey within the park for Kraven’s grand hunt. The animal-themed villains of the Marvel universe are caught inside while tourists operating remote-controlled “hunterbots” hunt them down. But if a hunterbot is destroyed, the tourist neurologically linked to it dies with it.

Black Cat and Billy Connor, the son of the Lizard who bears his father’s reptilian appearance, are trapped in Central Park along with the villains. Kraven himself captured Spider-Man and the Lizard, holding them captive while Kraven’s son, Sergei, hunted Black Cat and Billy. Spider-Man removed the inhibitor chip that kept Lizard’s animal instinct in check so that he’d be able to escape and save Black Cat and Billy, leaving Spider-Man with Kraven.

Kraven gives a speech to Spider-Man about how he has failed in his duty as a hunter. Spider-Man catches his prey, his villains, only to cage them for a time and then let them loose. If he had killed them like a true hunter, then these villains would not return again and again to inflict more pain on Spider-Man and his loved ones.

Spider-Man almost believes him until he notices Kraven killed an entire squad of his own guards to trick Spider-Man into believing Lizard did it. Meanwhile, Lizard saves Black Cat and Billy. Spider-Man refutes Kraven’s claim. He claims that holding back, showing mercy and restraint, is the harder choice. He convinces Kraven that his way doesn’t make him a noble hunter, but the beast at the gate.

Kraven frees Spider-Man and his other captives. What appears to be Spider-Man flees through Central Park, but is stopped by Sergei. They fight it out, but when Sergei removes Spider-Man’s mask he finds his father dead at his hands.

Kraven sacrificed himself to ensure Spider-Man’s escape. And he did so in a fashion that echoes the classic Spider-Man story “Kraven’s Last Hunt.”

What do you think of Kraven’s death in Amazing Spider-Man? Let us know in the comments. Amazing Spider-Man #22 is on sal enow.

