‘The Amazing Spider-Man’s Red Goblin’s Identity Spoiled By Amazon Listing

It looks like the mystery of the Red Gobin has been solved…by Amazon.

Spoilers incoming for Amazing Spider-Man #797 and forward, so if you don’t want to know feel free to head here for more comics coverage.

Dan Slott is leaving Amazing Spider-Man after a long run on the character, but first, he is telling one more story involving Spidey’s greatest nemesis the Green Gobin. In a previous tease of their final confrontation, a new iteration of the Goblin was revealed, going by the Red Goblin. Theories abounded, but a U.K. Amazon listing for Amazing Spider-Man: Worldwide Vol. 9 confirmed that it is Norman Osborne, who has managed to get ahold of the Carnage Symbiote.

You can view the entire description below.

“Go down Swinging! Norman Osborn has finally found a way to become a Goblin again and is gunning for Spider-Man in the biggest way possible. His new weapon? The Carnage Symbiote! There’s never been a bigger tougher Goblin/Spider-Man story than this! Collecting: Amazing Spider-Man 797-801.”

Some theories had centered around some sort of deal with Mephisto (giving his previous connection to the Spider-Man universe), but it turns out that is not the case. Dan Slott has managed to give unique spins to stalwart characters and items in the Spider-Man universe, and pairing Norman with Carnage would certainly be unique.

That story will kick off in Amazing Spider-Man #797, which is written by Dan Slott with art by Stuart Immonen and a cover by Alex Ross. The official description is included below.

“The Green Goblin is back — and scarier than ever! Dan Slott has saved his most harrowing Spider-Man story for last as he and Stuart Immonen kick off the AMAZING SPIDER-MAN story ten years in the making. Osborn got his crazy back and has a plan that’ll make all his past plans look like child’s play. Peter Parker and the people he loves (ALL of them) are in deep trouble. And who or what is the RED GOBLIN?! The only way Spider-Man survives is to GO DOWN SWINGING!”

Amazing Spider-Man #797 is in comic stores on March 7.

