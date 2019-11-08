Amazon Launches an Early Black Friday Sale on Funko Pops

Amazon’s ‘Happy HoliDeals’ holiday shopping store is open for business, and today, November 8th, is the day they began to roll out the big one-day deals on toys. Until the clock strikes midnight tonight, there are big sales on Hasbro board games, Nerf blasters, Harry Potter invisibility cloaks, and, you guessed it – Funko Pops.

You can shop Amazon’s entire Funko Pop sale right here while it lasts. Dozens of figures and subscription boxes are up for grabs. We’ve highlighted a some of the gems below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Theres plenty more where this came from so head on over to Amazon to browse the entire sale. Again, the sale is only good until the end of the day today, November 8th (or while supplies last).

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.