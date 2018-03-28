AMC’s ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ 31-Hour Marvel Marathon Theater Locations Announced

If you’re looking to prepare for Avengers: Infinity War, AMC is offering a one-stop shop in two locations.

The theater will be showing a 31-hour marathon of all previous Marvel Cinematic Universe films starting on Wednesday, April 25th. That will include 11 films plus Avengers: Infinity War, which will kick off at 6:00 pm at the AMC Empire 25 in New York and at the AMC Disney Springs 24 in Florida. You can get all the showtimes below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“At AMC Empire 25 (New York) and AMC Disney Springs 24 (Florida), fans will have the opportunity to experience a 12-title Marvel movie marathon unlike any other. Starting Wednesday, April 25, see 11 films from the Marvel Cinematic Universe all leading up to MARVEL STUDIOS AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR. This premium event will include, marathon only collectibles, exclusive content, and a special concession offer. Plus, AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR will start at 6pm local time, one hour earlier than regular public show times. Schedule begins on 4/25/18: IRON MAN (1:30pm), THE INCREDIBLE HULK (4:00pm), THOR (6:15pm), CAPTAIN AMERICA: THE FIRST AVENGER (9:00pm), MARVEL’S THE AVENGERS (11:30pm), GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY (2:15am), AVENGERS: AGE OF ULTRON (4:30am), CAPTAIN AMERICA: CIVIL WAR (7:15am), DOCTOR STRANGE (10:00am), SPIDER-MAN: HOMECOMING (12:45pm), BLACK PANTHER (3:15pm), AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR (6:00pm).”

You can order tickets here.

There’s typically at least one marathon for each Marvel film, but by the time the fourth Avengers film gets here, it will be 15 movies long. That’s a lot of time for anyone to be in the theater, but it’s also a pretty epic way to celebrate the first 10 years of Marvel Studios.

To be fair, there are a lot of worse ways to spend 31 hours, so make sure to grab your tickets early if you want to be part of the celebration.

Fans can still enjoy Black Panther, which is in theaters now. Avengers: Infinity War lands in theaters on April 27th, and Ant-Man and The Wasp soars into theaters on July 6th. Captain Marvel hits theaters on March 8, 2019, followed by the fourth Avengers film on May 3, 2019.