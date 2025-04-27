David Harbour Just Confirmed a Thunderbolts* + Violent Night Fan Theory

A throwaway joke in Marvel’s upcoming Thunderbolts* film has unexpectedly connected two completely different movie universes, and the actor at the center of both has just addressed the amusing crossover. In a recently released clip from the highly anticipated MCU film, Julia Louis-Dreyfus‘s character Valentina Allegra de Fontaine refers to David Harbour‘s Red Guardian as “old Santa” – a quip that immediately caught the attention of fans who recognized Harbour from his role as the actual Santa Claus in the 2022 action film Violent Night. The connection spawned fan theories about whether this was a deliberate nod between franchises, and now Harbour himself has weighed in on the matter during a recent ComicBook interview, offering insight into the origins of this unexpected Easter egg that has delighted both Marvel enthusiasts and holiday action movie fans.

Videos by ComicBook.com

When asked about the “old Santa” reference, Harbour revealed, “I do not believe it was, but I think it was in, Julie said it might have been improv, but I think it was in an early script, and I know that the earliest script of this was written by Eric Pearson, who had written Black Widow and who’s a buddy of mine and who I really love, and I know Eric likes to make fun of me. And so I imagine that it could have been, but I never spoke to him about it.”

This playful connection between the films has particular significance given Harbour’s dual roles. In Violent Night, he portrayed a gritty, action-oriented Santa Claus who was revealed to have once been a fearsome Viking named Nikamund the Red before becoming the jolly gift-giver. The parallels to his Marvel character Alexei Shostakov/Red Guardian – another bearded, imposing figure with “Red” in his title – make the nickname especially fitting.

The newly released Thunderbolts* clips have provided fans with their first substantial look at the film, which assembles a team of antiheroes including Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova, Sebastian Stan’s Bucky Barnes, Hannah John-Kamen’s Ghost, Olga Kurylenko’s Taskmaster, and Wyatt Russell’s U.S. Agent. The footage suggests Harbour’s Red Guardian wasn’t originally intended to be part of the team, with Valentina appearing surprised by his presence.

The joke works on multiple levels beyond just acknowledging Harbour’s Santa role. In Violent Night, Harbour’s character undergoes a transformation from a violent Viking warrior to the beloved Christmas icon – a journey that mirrors the redemptive themes at the heart of Thunderbolts*, which follows a group of former villains and morally ambiguous characters seeking redemption through heroic actions.

Some fan theories have playfully suggested that the “old Santa” reference might actually establish Violent Night as part of the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe. While this is almost certainly not the case, the asterisk in Thunderbolts* (which reportedly signifies the absence of the Avengers) creates a humorous parallel with the premise of Violent Night, where an unexpected hero steps in during a crisis.

While the “old Santa” reference might not have been deliberately designed as a franchise crossover, it represents the kind of playful meta-humor that has become a trademark of modern superhero films, acknowledging actors’ broader filmographies without breaking the fourth wall too explicitly. For fans of both franchises, it’s a fun Easter egg that adds an extra layer of enjoyment to the anticipated team-up film.

Directed by Jake Schreier, Thunderbolts* is scheduled to conclude Phase 5 of the MCU when it releases on May 2. The film’s synopsis hints at themes that align with both characters Harbour has played: “After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts. Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart, or find redemption and unite as something much more before it’s too late?”