Marvel Teases New Annihilation Series

Earlier today, Marvel shocked many fans of cosmic characters when it shared a teaser image featuring everyone’s favorite cosmic bad boy Annihilus. The teaser artwork, drawn by Venom: Space Knight alum Ariel Olivetti, shows Annihilus perched on a space rock as ominous text reads “Annihilation was only the beginning…”

The teaser was also shown to retailers participating in Marvel’s Retailer Summit lunch at San Diego Comic-Con, though any further details were not available. All we know is whatever the project will end up hitting shelves in November. There’s been some speculation that rising Marvel star Donny Cates could be involved in the project after the writer retweeted the news earlier today with a “curious” emoji.

Cates has suddenly found himself acting as the architect of the Marvel cosmic tales of late, penning both the current Guardians of the Galaxy volume on top of the critically-acclaimed Silver Surfer: Black. Then the writer will soon be front and center with his cosmic-adjacent Absolute Carnage event featuring alien symbiotes Carnage, Venom, and the like. The full teaser Marvel shared can be seen below.

The initial Annihilation event first debuted in 2006 from Keith Giffen and Andrea Di Vito. Considered by many to be the peak of Marvel cosmic stories, the initial event included a main series and handful of companion mini-series including Annihilation: Silver Surfer, Annihilation: Nova, and Annihilation: Ronan. It was then followed by Annihilation: Conquest, which led to one of the most formative runs of Nova yet. On top of that, the series featured the creation of the Guardians of the Galaxy used as inspiration for the Marvel Studios live-action franchise.

Are you hoping to see a follow-up Annihilation tale?