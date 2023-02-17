Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Star Michael Douglas Reveals Filming Update on The Tonight Show

✖

Before you know it, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will begin principal photography. Following up on previous comments he made earlier this month, Michael Douglas doubled down on the production start date on Thursday's episode of The Tonight Show. Speaking with Jimmy Fallon, Douglas said he hasn't started filming it yet, but would head to England in three weeks when cameras begin to roll.

It was revealed earlier this month by Ant-Man helmer Peyton Reed the studio would film a major chunk of the third Ant-Man movie at Pinewood Studios' London location.

Douglas had previously revealed the filming information in a piece with Deadline. There, the actor revealed the Ant-Man films are the most fun he's ever had on a Hollywood movie set.

"Probably the Ant-Man films. You’re just such a small part, but you have all the incredible special effects going on and green screens. And you spend half the time putting dots on your face," Douglas told Deadline of the film set he's had the most fun on.

He added, "It was a whole different type of filmmaking. I’ve never done any special effects movies before, or any sort of green screen. Paul Rudd was wonderful, Evangeline [Lilly] was great, and all of the other co-stars. That was a lot of fun. We’re starting the third one now. We’re going to London to do an Ant-Man 3 in July."

As the name suggests, Quantumania is sure to dive headfirst into the MCU's Quantum Realm, an alternate dimension with a prominent role in both Ant-Man and the Wasp and Avengers: Endgame. As such, the threequel may focus more on Michelle Pfeiffer's Janet van Dyne than any other Marvel property we've seen.

"There’s definitely a lot to discover about Janet van Dyne, and when we talk about the fact that she's evolved as a result of being in the Quantum Realm for 30 years, we've seen a little demonstration of that, but we really have yet to learn kind of how she's evolved and what she's like as a person," Reed previously said. "That's something that we just scratched the surface of in this movie, so I definitely would be excited to further that story."

He added,"I think one of the things that we've set the seeds for in both movies — and I think particularly in Ant-Man and the Wasp — is Cassie Lang, Scott's daughter. In the comics, she goes on to be a hero in her own right, so I love the idea that in this movie we see that moment where she covers for Scott and stands up to the FBI agent. We see a little bit of her father's personality in her. I'm intrigued to kind of see what the future holds for Cassie."

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is currently set for release on February 17, 2023.

