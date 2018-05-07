Could ‘Ant-Man & The Wasp’ Give Us Our First Look At ‘Avengers 4’?

With the untitled Avengers 4 sequel a year away from theaters, Marvel fans are going to have a long wait before getting a follow up to the devastating ending of Avengers: Infinity War. However, with Ant-Man and the Wasp heading to theaters in July many wonder if that film will give us our first look at the final Avengers chapter.

Fans have long-wondered just how Ant-Man and the Wasp would fit into the timeline. Positioned after Avengers: Infinity War, but with its story said to take place between Captain America: Civil War and Infinity War the relationship the films would have to one another has always been a bit of a quetion especially when it was revealed that Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) wouldn’t appear in Infinity War (he and Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye were notably absent from the film). That relationship might end up being a first look at Avengers 4.

One thing we know for sure, thanks to screenwriter Stephen McFeely, is that both Ant-Man and the Wasp and next year’s Captain Marvel will have ties to Avengers 4. McFeely told Buzzfeed that there is a relationship between all of the upcoming Marvel films.

“My hope is the conversation you and I will have a year from now, you’ll have a sense of the choices we’ve made over the course of an entire year of Marvel movies,” he said. “There’s a relationship between them all.”

That relationship just might be a post-credits scene.

A hallmark of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, mid- and post-credits scenes usually offer up some sort of nod to the next chapter of any given story within the MCU. Post-credits scenes are where we first saw Thanos, after all, and one of the post-credits scenes in Thor: Ragnarok served as a direct point of entry to Infinity War. In that scene, Thor and Loki head towards earth with a ship of Asgardian survivors only to encounter a much larger, darker, more ominous ship. The ship turns out to belong to Thanos. The Avengers: Infinity War post credits scene also teases an upcoming film, particularly Captain Marvel as she’s the hero Nick Fury is attempting to contact before he crumbles from existence — it’s her colors and insignia that show up on the 90s-esque device when the message is successfully sent.

If Ant-Man and the Wasp‘s post-credits scene follows suit, we might see a response to that distress call, with Captain Marvel showing up on an Earth now missing half its population. A scene like that would actually make a handy tie to both Captain Marvel and Avengers 4. The scene could also show Ant-Man making contact with other surviving heroes or potentially even do what Infinity War‘s scene did and shift the story onto the shoulders onto another character — possibly Hawkeye. If the theory that the archer loses his whole family to Thanos’ finger snap is true, a post-credits scene for Ant-Man and the Wasp might show him becoming Ronin — especially since Hawkeye’s Avengers 4 costume looks an awful lot like Ronin.

While there are admittedly endless possibilities for the post-credits scene, it seems likely that we’ll get some sort of connection to Avengers 4. Whatever it ends up being, though, it’s will certainly be interesting to see how it all comes together even if we have to wait a full year for it.

Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War are now playing in theaters. Ant-Man and The Wasp is set for release on July 6, 2018. Captain Marvel will follow it on March 6, 2019, with the untitled Avengers 4 set to tie everything about the Marvel Cinematic Universe into a bow on May 3, 2019.