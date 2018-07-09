How a Major ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ Player Could Return in ‘Avengers 4’

One franchise newcomer introduced in Ant-Man and the Wasp could prove important come Avengers 4. Spoilers for the just-released Ant-Man sequel to follow.

Introduced to the shared Marvel Cinematic Universe is Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), whose unwieldy matter-phasing abilities forced her to act out in the hopes of acquiring a cure for her survival — a necessity that threatened the plans of Scott Lang (Paul Rudd), Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly), and Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) to rescue the long lost Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) from the elusive and dangerous Quantum Realm.

In the end, the efforts of both the trio and Pym’s former colleague, Bill Foster (Laurence Fishburne), helped save Ghost, real name Ava — and with Ava’s goal of self-preservation achieved, the foursome then turned their sights to opening up the Quantum Realm to withdraw quantum energy intended to permanently repair damage Ava had sustained from her exposure to the unpredictable energy.

Hank, Hope and Janet used the Quantum Tunnel to send Scott back inside, where the pint-sized hero became trapped when the outside world suffered the effects of Thanos’ (Josh Brolin) snap — a gesture that wiped out half of all life in the universe in Avengers: Infinity War. Scott was left helplessly alone in the Quantum Realm with no obvious means of escape — a hiccup he’ll somehow overcome when he joins the fray in Avengers 4.

The combined efforts of Ava and Dr. Foster could be Scott’s salvation — if they survived the snap — and director Peyton Reed explained to ComicBook.com he laid groundwork for the Infinity War sequel in Ant-Man and the Wasp.

“I can’t say really what are seeds about Avengers 4, or about a potential other Ant-Man movie, but I can say that things are definitely in a movie for a reason,” Reed said. “I will say that, whether it’s an actual Easter egg, or whether it’s a misdirect.”

Asked by the Toronto Sun if Ghost will return in Avengers 4, John-Kamen acknowledged Ghost’s comic book history as an Iron Man enemy, but said she didn’t know (or couldn’t admit) if she’ll reappear to help save the day in Avengers 4.

“I’m so happy with the amount of characters that I get to interact with in [Ant-Man and the Wasp],” she said. “In terms of the original comics, yes the character Ghost was with Iron Man and the Avengers, but I don’t know what the future holds.”

Ant-Man and the Wasp is now playing. The top-secret Avengers 4 opens May 3, 2019.