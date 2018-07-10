‘Ant-Man And The Wasp’ Director on Cassie Lang’s Future

With the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe uncertain as Avengers 4 looms, Cassie Lang definitely deserves to play a part.

Portrayed by Abby Ryder Fortson in Ant-Man and The Wasp, Scott Lang’s daughter Cassie is eager to take on some heroic duties. Not only was the young actress fantastic in the part but character served as Ant-Man and The Wasp‘s true heart, providing its most emotional moment. ComicBook.com spoke with director Peyton Reed about Cassie’s future as it pertains to the MCU and it sounds promising.

“Abby is fantastic,” Reed said. “She was six when we shot the first one, and nine when we shot this one, and just to kind of see how she’s grown in those three years… She’s such a sharp kid, and so focused, but still maintains her little-kid-ness. She’s very natural. And the rapport between Paul [Rudd] and Abby is terrific, and I’m glad we were able to really capture that. She’s terrific, and I think it was fun story-wise to, yes, start maybe planning seeds for the idea that the first time we see them together in the movie, and he’s kind of built this whole cardboard maze to show her, okay, I can’t responsively shrink you down, but this is what it’s like to shrink. This is kind of what it’s like, and she’s intrigued, and says, ‘Oh, I wish we could do it for real.’ So there’s a real curiosity about her dad, and what he does.

On the pages of Marvel Comics, Cassie Lang has earned a suit similar to Scott’s, becoming Ant-Girl, Giant-Girl, and more (as pointed out in the Recap to the Rescue video above) along with having played key roles in some Marvel Comics events.

“It was fun kind of planting the seeds, and seeing the spirit of Scott Lang starting to rear its head in his daughter,” Reed said. “That was intriguing to us, and I think Abby’s just really terrific.”

Reed does admit, his most recent film does set up future endeavors, in one way or another. “I can’t say really what are seeds about Avengers 4, or about a potential other Ant-Man movie, but I can say that things are definitely in a movie for a reason,” Reed said. “I will say that. Whether it’s an actual Easter egg, or whether it’s a misdirect, and I’m very proud of you for sighting the art of misdirection, because it was something that we definitely talked about a lot and became a fanatic in the movie.”

