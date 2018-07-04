‘Ant-Man And The Wasp’ Cast Answer Internet’s Most Searched Questions

The cast of Ant-Man and The Wasp answered some of the Internet’s most asked questions, according to Google’s auto-complete.

The questions were all centered around the film’s cast, including Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, and Hannah John-Kamen. Naturally, hilarity ensued and the Internet remains undefeated. The questions ranged from “What is a Paul Rudd?” to “How did Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta Jones meet?”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The cast proceeded to answer each of the questions, prompting laughs from one another and certainly those watching at home.

Not included in the video is Ant-Man and The Wasp director Peyton Reed, who might just be busy gearing up for a third Ant-Man film for which he laid seeds in this weekend’s sequel.

“There are definitely things in this movie that, if we’re fortunate enough to make another one, there’s a lot to play with,” Reed told ComicBook.com. “We spend more time in the Quantum Realm in this movie, obviously, than the first movie but it feels like we’re just dipping our toes into it.”

In other words, moviegoers should keep their eyes and ears open when watching the latest Marvel Studios film, as the future of the franchise might be unfolding before their eyes.

As for building on the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe, Reed claims there is total freedom for directors when making their respective film but collaboration is key.

“There are always conversations,” Reed said. “We’re always aware of what the other people are doing with the movies. It’s less like, ‘You’ve gotta do this so it pays off here.’ It usually is the opposite where, ‘What you guys do in your movie is gonna effect a movie,’ even if portions of that movie have already been shot, we have to do what’s true to this movie, to tell this still and have it be complete — and then it’s the other person’s problem!”

Still, Ant-Man and The Wasp was a fun and unique experience for Reed.

“I think for me, on the first movie, I approached that movie the same way I approach any movie,” Reed said. “There’s a script in whatever shape it’s in. I come in and re-work the script and work on it. I shot every frame of that movie so I feel real ownership over the first movie.”

Marvel’s next theatrical outing will be with Ant-Man and The Wasp on July 6. Avengers: Infinity War is now playing in theaters. Captain Marvel will follow it in March of 2019, with Avengers 4 coming in May of 2019 and Spider-Man: Far From Home slated for release on July 5, 2019.