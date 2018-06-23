New ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ Clip: Luis Gets Recruited

One of the highlights of the original Ant-Man was Michael Pena‘s Luis, and he’s back in a big way for Ant-Man and The Wasp.

The newest clip from the film puts the hilarious Luis front and center as his crew (along with Scott Lang) started an investigative agency called X-Con. Hank, Hope, and Scott go to them for help since they seem to be on the run from the law, and despite not being offered the good Entenmann’s Raspberry cake (that’s the high-class stuff), Luis and company are thrilled to help.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Luis does bring up that it’s ironic given how they stole Hank’s tech in the last film, but Pym doesn’t seem to be one that holds grudges.

As for Scott, he seems to be part owner of the new enterprise but can’t seem to get a nice desk. As he points out in the clip, it looks like something they picked up from the street, or at the very least the kid’s table at every family Thanksgiving. Luis informs him he lost out though since he wasn’t here on desk picking day.

Man, that’s rough, and he didn’t even get a nameplate, just a taped on piece of paper with Scott on it.

You can watch the full clip in the video above.

Ant-Man and The Wasp stars Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Evangeline Lilly (Wasp), Michael Douglas (Hank Pym), Michelle Pfeiffer (Janet Van Dyne), Hannah John-Kamen (Ghost), Michael Pena (Luis), Laurence Fishburne (Dr. Bill Foster), Walton Goggins (Sonny Burch), Bobby Cannavale (Paxton), Judy Greer (Maggie), and T.I. (Dave).

“In the aftermath of “Captain America: Civil War,” Scott Lang (Rudd) grapples with the consequences of his choices as both a Super Hero and a father. As he struggles to rebalance his home life with his responsibilities as Ant-Man, he’s confronted by Hope van Dyne (Lilly) and Dr. Hank Pym (Douglas) with an urgent new mission. Scott must once again put on the suit and learn to fight alongside The Wasp as the team works together to uncover secrets from their past.”

Avengers: Infinity War is in theaters now. It will be followed by Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.

Are you looking forward to more Luis int eh new movie? Let us know in the comments!