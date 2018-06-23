‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ Connects Directly To ‘Avengers 4’ According To Kevin Feige

Ant-Man and The Wasp will take palace before Avengers: Infinity War, but it will feature a big connection to the upcoming Avengers 4.

While the two heroes aren’t around in Infinity War, they will be instrumental parts of setting things right after Thanos wiped out half the universe. Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige recently addressed Ant-Man and The Wasp’s connection to the upcoming Marvel epic.

“Ant-Man and The Wasp also connects directly to Avengers 4,” Feige said. “These characters are going to be very important going forward.”

We previously knew Ant-Man was going to be involved with the as yet untitled Avengers 4, as he has been seen in set photos from the film. Alongside Captain America, Iron Man, and Hulk, Ant-Man can be seen wearing a wrist device that some are theorizing allows for limited time travel. Wasp has not been seen on the set, but it seems she will be just as important to setting things right as Ant-Man is.

What part Hank Pym and Janet Van Dyne play in Avengers 4 remains to be seen, if the two are even featured in it, but at least we know Marvel isn’t sleeping on Ant-Man and Wasp. As for the film, while it won’t have all the answers fans are looking for after Infinity War, it will have enough of a connection that fans won’t want to miss out.

You can find the official synopsis below.

“Scott Lang is grappling with the consequences of his choices as both a superhero and a father. Approached by Hope van Dyne and Dr. Hank Pym, Lang must once again don the Ant-Man suit and fight alongside the Wasp. The urgent mission soon leads to secret revelations from the past as the dynamic duo finds itself in an epic battle against a powerful new enemy.”

As for Avengers 4, the film stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Evangeline Lilly (The Wasp), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Avengers: Infinity War is in theaters now. It will be followed by Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.

