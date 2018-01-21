Marvel’s Wasp Costume Still Drawing Controversy

Marvel Studios revealed a new image from Ant-Man and the Wasp. The new image shows Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) in their new Ant-Man and Wasp costumes. Unfortunately for Marvel, the shot has drawn some unexpected criticism.

Fans noticed hidden insect patterns in both heroes’ costumes. They also noticed another, less safe for work pattern in the Wasp costume. But that’s not the only criticism being levied at the costume design.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Some fans feel that the Wasp’s costume isn’t vibrant enough. At least one on Reddit even went through the process of recoloring the photo to give it a brighter shade.

Some fans even insist that the first Wasp costume shown in the post-credits scene of Ant-Man was better than the current version, despite the fact that they’re so close to being identical that some believe the differences come down to lighting.

Hopefully, the Wasp costume will grow on fans. After all, Lilly is likely to be wearing it in Avengers 4 as well. Lilly revealed that Hope van Dyne will skip Avengers: Infinity War, but will be teaming with the Avengers in the fourth Avengers movie following Ant-Man and the Wasp.

“Following that one, there’s an Avengers series coming out, its a two-parter,” Lilly said. The Wasp won’t be in the first part, she’ll be in the second part, because they really want to preserve that reveal for Ant-Man And The Wasp.”

The Avengers are likely going to need reinforcements after battling Thanos in Infinity War.

Ant-Man and the Wasp currently has a 3.96 out of 5 ComicBook.com User Anticipation Rating, making it the fifth most anticipated upcoming comic book movie among ComicBook.com users. Let us know how excited you are for Ant-Man and the Wasp by giving the film your own personal ComicBook.com User Anticipation Rating below.

Ant-Man and the Wasp opens in theaters on July 6, 2018.

Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include; Black Panther on February 16th, Avengers: Infinity War on May 4th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.