‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ Critics TV Spot Released

Ant-Man and the Wasp hits theaters Friday and now Marvel has released a new TV spot revealing praise for the Marvel Cinematic Universe film.

As you can see in the video above, the film is being praised as Marvel’s funniest film, which is very much in line with what ComicBook.com’s own Brandon Davis said about Ant-Man and the Wasp in his review. Davis praised the film’s action scenes, humor, and heart, calling it “tremendous fun”:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Ant-Man and The Wasp is a creative and self-contained adventure with Lilly’s new heroine stealing the stage. As she said in the post-credits scene of the original Ant-Man film, “It’s about damn time.” With references to the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe and seeds discretely planted for future films, Ant-Man and The Wasp is tremendous fun, action-packed, and Marvel’s best second movie in a single franchise since Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

Rotten Tomatoes also recently revealed its score for the film, rating it as Certified Fresh. The film currently sits at an 86 percent with 108 reviews. Additionally, the movie is also receiving praise from director Peyton Reed’s Marvel Studios colleagues. Guardians of the Galaxy franchise director James Gunn had nothing but positive to say about the film.

“Ant-Man and the Wasp is everything you want it to be,” Gunn wrote on Twitter. “Hilarious, sweet, moving, & wall-to-wall fun. Killer work @MrPeytonReed! And great performances by @EvangelineLilly, @hannahjk1 & of course @Dastmalchian. I loved it! (Pro tip: see it before Avengers 4!)”

As for Avengers 4, Paul Rudd — who plays Ant-Man in the MCU — teased Ant-Man and the Wasp‘s connection to the upcoming fourth Avengers film when talking about the movie’s post-credits scene.

“People have asked me about this one (Avengers 4) and this…alright, I don’t know if I’m supposed to say this but I’ll say it,” Rudd said. “It happens kind of concurrently and it’s very important because it doesn’t exist in a vacuum. You have to stay through to the end because once you see this thing through those post-credit scenes…there’s some mind-blowing stuff in there that kind of ties into Infinity War and it’s uh…I think I messed up. I think I messed up yeah.”

Ant-Man and the Wasp opens in theaters on Friday, July 6.